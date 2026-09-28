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Alina Habba Marries Turkish Billionaire in $10 Million Star-Studded Event Featuring Mike Tyson and Trump Allies

Split photo of Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon
Source: MEGA; @VOXAFRICATV/YOUTUBE

Alina Habba tied the knot with Turkish billionaire Turhan Mildon.

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Sept. 28 2026, Updated 8:49 a.m. ET

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Alina Habba, 42, has tied the knot with Turkish billionaire Turhan Mildon, 25.

Habba got married in an extravagant, star-studded wedding in New York City to the CEO of Miller Holding, a Turkish industrial conglomerate with extensive international construction, infrastructure and investment interests.

Per the Correspondent, the two got hitched on Saturday in a top-dollar soiree that one source pegged at around $10 million.

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Image of Alina Habba got married in an extravagant, star-studded wedding in New York City to Turhan Mildon, the CEO of Miller Holding.
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba got married in an extravagant, star-studded wedding in New York City to Turhan Mildon, the CEO of Miller Holding.

The wedding took place in the fourth-floor ballroom at the ritzy Waldorf Astoria hotel. The room was dazzlingly adorned with around 900,000 fresh flowers from all over the world.

The MAGA star notably wore three different dresses during the lavish ceremony. She walked down the mirrored aisle in a sparkling gown, flaunting a showstopping 21-carat diamond ring on her hand that was reportedly purchased from a museum that had previously belonged to Prussian royalty.

Her two young kids, Chloe and Luke, were seen being escorted through the lobby just ahead of the nuptials.

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Image of Alina Habba got hitched in a top-dollar soiree that one source pegged at around $10 million.
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba got hitched in a top-dollar soiree that one source pegged at around $10 million.

Additionally, the newlyweds had also tapped YSD Events to organize the wedding, which included a 30-piece band to perform. A singer from France was flown in specifically to perform their first dance song, "Heir Encore."

During an afterparty, the couple also enjoyed a performance by three-time Grammy Award winner, rapper Nelly.

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Image of Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon's wedding took place in the fourth-floor ballroom at the ritzy Waldorf Astoria hotel.
Source: MEGA; @VOXAFRICATV/YOUTUBE

Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon's wedding took place in the fourth-floor ballroom at the ritzy Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Numerous Trump-world figures and international guests were in attendance at the event.

This included heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and Spanish golf star Sergio Garcia, along with numerous Trump administration officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, White House aide Margo Martin, and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon.

The wedding guest list also included the finance ministers of both Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo; the president and speaker of the DRC’s National Assembly; a son of Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi; Turkey’s minister of energy and natural resources; and a former prime minister and defense minister of Qatar.

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris was also there.

Image of Alina Habba became one of Donald Trump’s most visible personal attorneys during his legal battles.
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba became one of Donald Trump’s most visible personal attorneys during his legal battles.

Mildon is a third-generation executive in the family behind Miller Holding. His companies have notably pursued international projects spanning construction, infrastructure and other industries, including significant operations in Africa.

Habba, meanwhile, became one of Donald Trump’s most visible personal attorneys during his legal battles. She then joined his second administration as counselor to the president, before going on to later serve as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

Per the outlet, the celebration marked the third marriage for both Habba and Mildon, even less than six months since their whirlwind romance made headlines.

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