Alison Hammond Hits Back at Ozempic Speculation After Losing 150 Pounds: 'I Like Being Bigger Than Everyone'
April 7 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET
British TV personality Alison Hammond is responding to claims she uses GLP-1s.
The Great British Bake Off host, 51, spoke to The Daily Telegraph on April 4 about her recent 150-pound weight loss journey and why she didn't use Ozempic to achieve her new look.
Alison Hammond Says Her Weight-Loss Helped Out Her Diabetes
“I’m still overweight!” she joked. “It makes me laugh when I see comments like ‘Alison is so skinny now.' I’m still overweight! I’m a size 20! I’m by far not at my ideal weight for my height."
The Big Brother alum added: “But the main thing is my diabetes is now in the optimum range.”
“I like being bigger than everyone! I don’t want to take up less space in the world,” Hammond — who once weighed over 390 pounds — quipped. “I want to fill that space.”
She then explained she lost the weight naturally and without drugs, noting she used three different personal trainers to help her exercise.
Her favorite workouts include Pilates, boxing, circuit training and strength training.
- Oprah Winfrey Was 'Embarrassed' and 'Disappointed' by Her 'Overweight Body' Before Using GLP-1 Drugs: 'I Felt It Was My Fault'
- Nikki Glaser Supports Ozempic for Weight Loss as She Slams Trolls: 'You're Upset That Kathy Bates Has a Thigh Gap'
- The View's Joy Behar Reveals How Much Weight She's Losing Using GLP-1: 'I Was Prediabetic'
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'Being Fat Doesn't Make You Funny'
“Listen. People are going to assume anything,” she told the publication. “They weren’t happy with me being big; they weren’t happy with me being small. I was one point away from being diabetic, and my mom was diabetic, so I’d seen what a struggle it was.”
“I literally needed to be able to walk up the stairs,” Hammond said. The BAFTA-nominated TV presenter also wonders if her weight loss would affect her career.
“Being fat doesn’t make you funny and being thin doesn’t make you less funny," she simply shrugged.
“The only thing I’ve noticed since becoming smaller is that I can take on more work,” she continued of the positive side effects of losing those pesky extra pounds. “I don’t get as tired. My mental health’s better. I’m more nimble; I feel younger. But my career took off when I was a big girl, and my career is still great now that I’m smaller, so I think I’m accepted for who I am.”
Hammond also doesn't like to comment on women’s bodies amid the growing number of Hollywood body transformations and GLP-1 usage.
“When my mom lost a lot of weight while she was really ill with cancer, people were like, ‘Oo you’re looking great!’ And I was like, ‘Shut up! She’s literally dying!’ That really upset me," she said.