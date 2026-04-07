Alison Hammond Hits Back at Ozempic Speculation After Losing 150 Pounds: 'I Like Being Bigger Than Everyone'

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British TV personality Alison Hammond is responding to claims she uses GLP-1s. The Great British Bake Off host, 51, spoke to The Daily Telegraph on April 4 about her recent 150-pound weight loss journey and why she didn't use Ozempic to achieve her new look.

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Alison Hammond Says Her Weight-Loss Helped Out Her Diabetes

Source: MEGA Alison Hammond once weighted over 390 pounds.

“I’m still overweight!” she joked. “It makes me laugh when I see comments like ‘Alison is so skinny now.' I’m still overweight! I’m a size 20! I’m by far not at my ideal weight for my height." The Big Brother alum added: “But the main thing is my diabetes is now in the optimum range.”

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Source: @alisonhammond55/Instagram Alison Hammond recently dropped 150 pounds without using Ozempic.

“I like being bigger than everyone! I don’t want to take up less space in the world,” Hammond — who once weighed over 390 pounds — quipped. “I want to fill that space.” She then explained she lost the weight naturally and without drugs, noting she used three different personal trainers to help her exercise. Her favorite workouts include Pilates, boxing, circuit training and strength training.

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'Being Fat Doesn't Make You Funny'

Source: @alisonhammond55/Instagram The British TV host said she feels younger after losing weight.

“Listen. People are going to assume anything,” she told the publication. “They weren’t happy with me being big; they weren’t happy with me being small. I was one point away from being diabetic, and my mom was diabetic, so I’d seen what a struggle it was.” “I literally needed to be able to walk up the stairs,” Hammond said. The BAFTA-nominated TV presenter also wonders if her weight loss would affect her career. “Being fat doesn’t make you funny and being thin doesn’t make you less funny," she simply shrugged.

Source: @alisonhammond55/Instagram 'People are going to assume anything,' she said.