or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > celebrity weight loss
OK LogoHEALTH

Alison Hammond Hits Back at Ozempic Speculation After Losing 150 Pounds: 'I Like Being Bigger Than Everyone'

image of Alison Hammond
Source: MEGA

Alison Hammond addresseed Ozempic usage speculation after losing 150 pounds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 7 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

British TV personality Alison Hammond is responding to claims she uses GLP-1s.

The Great British Bake Off host, 51, spoke to The Daily Telegraph on April 4 about her recent 150-pound weight loss journey and why she didn't use Ozempic to achieve her new look.

Article continues below advertisement

Alison Hammond Says Her Weight-Loss Helped Out Her Diabetes

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Alison Hammond
Source: MEGA

Alison Hammond once weighted over 390 pounds.

“I’m still overweight!” she joked. “It makes me laugh when I see comments like ‘Alison is so skinny now.' I’m still overweight! I’m a size 20! I’m by far not at my ideal weight for my height."

The Big Brother alum added: “But the main thing is my diabetes is now in the optimum range.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Alison Hammond
Source: @alisonhammond55/Instagram

Alison Hammond recently dropped 150 pounds without using Ozempic.

“I like being bigger than everyone! I don’t want to take up less space in the world,” Hammond — who once weighed over 390 pounds — quipped. “I want to fill that space.”

She then explained she lost the weight naturally and without drugs, noting she used three different personal trainers to help her exercise.

Her favorite workouts include Pilates, boxing, circuit training and strength training.

MORE ON:
celebrity weight loss

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Being Fat Doesn't Make You Funny'

image of Alison Hammond
Source: @alisonhammond55/Instagram

The British TV host said she feels younger after losing weight.

“Listen. People are going to assume anything,” she told the publication. “They weren’t happy with me being big; they weren’t happy with me being small. I was one point away from being diabetic, and my mom was diabetic, so I’d seen what a struggle it was.”

“I literally needed to be able to walk up the stairs,” Hammond said. The BAFTA-nominated TV presenter also wonders if her weight loss would affect her career.

“Being fat doesn’t make you funny and being thin doesn’t make you less funny," she simply shrugged.

image of Alison Hammond
Source: @alisonhammond55/Instagram

'People are going to assume anything,' she said.

“The only thing I’ve noticed since becoming smaller is that I can take on more work,” she continued of the positive side effects of losing those pesky extra pounds. “I don’t get as tired. My mental health’s better. I’m more nimble; I feel younger. But my career took off when I was a big girl, and my career is still great now that I’m smaller, so I think I’m accepted for who I am.”

Hammond also doesn't like to comment on women’s bodies amid the growing number of Hollywood body transformations and GLP-1 usage.

“When my mom lost a lot of weight while she was really ill with cancer, people were like, ‘Oo you’re looking great!’ And I was like, ‘Shut up! She’s literally dying!’ That really upset me," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.