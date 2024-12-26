Biggest Celebrity Weight-Loss Transformations of 2024: Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson and More

Speaking in an interview with Fox News Digital, Carnie Wilson revealed she lost nearly 50 pounds without using Ozempic, an medication for treating type 2 diabetes.

"I personally was too scared for any side effects, gastrointestinal side effects. My doctor warned me. He said, 'This is an option if you want to do it, but I am warning you that it has not been around enough for the way many people are using this, and that is for weight loss,'" said Wilson.

The 56-year-old songstress quoted her doctor, who revealed other patients sought treatment due to side effects from the drug.

Instead of taking semaglutide and other similar medications, Wilson opted to eliminate sugar, butter and gluten from her diet while moving more.