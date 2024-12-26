or
Biggest Celebrity Weight-Loss Transformations of 2024: Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson and More

Check out these celebrities' ultimate glow-ups as they slim down before the year wraps up!

Dec. 26 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Carnie Wilson

Carnie Wilson shared the secret that helped her lose weight.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News Digital, Carnie Wilson revealed she lost nearly 50 pounds without using Ozempic, an medication for treating type 2 diabetes.

"I personally was too scared for any side effects, gastrointestinal side effects. My doctor warned me. He said, 'This is an option if you want to do it, but I am warning you that it has not been around enough for the way many people are using this, and that is for weight loss,'" said Wilson.

The 56-year-old songstress quoted her doctor, who revealed other patients sought treatment due to side effects from the drug.

Instead of taking semaglutide and other similar medications, Wilson opted to eliminate sugar, butter and gluten from her diet while moving more.

Christina Aguilera

christina aguilera
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera has been open about her weight struggles over the years.

For years, Christina Aguilera has dealt with Ozempic rumors — and constantly denied them — due to her slimmed-down figure. She revealed she shed nearly 40 pounds by making healthy choices and exercising more.

In August, the "Lady Marmalade" singer explained her self-esteem was heavily tied to her body weight and image, and the rumors and comments about her frame pushed her to teach herself to be mature enough "not to give a f---."

"I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.' Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,'" she told Glamour, adding, "I'm not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

Dave Bautista

dave bautista
Source: MEGA

Dave Bautista started his journey while filming 'Dune' in Budapest.

For Dave Bautista to achieve a 50-pound weight-loss, he needed to sacrifice "a lot of muscle" but he was "okay with it."

"It's the way I lose weight," he told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in a July episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, confirming he turned to jiu-jitsu to melt most of his muscle mass. "I put on all this weight for Knock at the Cabin. I was really big, like over 300 lbs."

Fat Joe

fat joe
Source: MEGA

Fat Joe learned the 'smartest way to eat' during his journey.

At 54, rapper Fat Joe successfully lost 200 pounds through diet, exercise and Ozempic.

Before the BET Hip Hop Awards in October, he told Us Weekly, "We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible. So, we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice."

Ozempic also helped him lose weight while managing the symptoms of diabetes, which he was diagnosed with when he was a teenager.

Ice Spice

ice spice
Source: MEGA

Ice Spice lost weight amid her Y2K! World Tour.

In an X Spaces chat in August, Ice Spice slammed Ozempic rumors surrounding her after she debuted a slimmer physique.

"I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic, that's one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--- is that? Genuinely, what is that, bro?" she said on the social media page.

The 24-year-old rapper said her intense tour schedule, on top of her fitness routine and healthy diet, helped her shed some pounds.

Jelly Roll

jelly roll
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll started losing weight in 2022.

During an appearance on his wife Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast on December 16, Jelly Roll opened up about losing 140 pounds after he "walked around like a 550-pound zombie for years."

"I'm still morbidly obese," he revealed. "But I'm gonna lose the weight, I'm going to keep getting it off like I have been."

The 40-year-old "Son of a Sinner" singer credited his active lifestyle for helping him lose weight naturally while also admitting he was petrified of using Ozempic in his journey.

Kathy Bates

kathy bates
Source: MEGA

Kathy Bates received a health diagnosis in 2017.

After she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017, Kathy Bates changed her diet and lifestyle while allowing Ozempic to assist her in her weight-loss journey.

"I ate because I was afraid, and I ate because it was a FU to my self-esteem," the American Horror Story actress, who lost 100 pounds, said. "[Diabetes] runs in my family, and I'd seen what my father had gone through. He had had a leg amputation. One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight."

Kelly Clarkson

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson once weighed 203 pounds at her heaviest.

In January, Kelly Clarkson revealed her incredible weight-loss journey started after receiving a pre-diabetic diagnosis. From there, she started following wellness practices and changed her diet. She also began taking medication, though she clarified it was not Ozempic.

"But it's something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn't do it right," Clarkson told Whoopi Goldberg in a May episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Lizzo

lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo slammed Ozempic rumors after she showed off her new look.

With the help of diet and exercise, Lizzo proudly flaunted her new look.

"I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it," she told The New York Times. "Also the scale's not really moving. But anyway, that doesn't matter. I'm super proud of my current lifestyle."

Aside from walking and Pilates, Lizzo also began focusing on her calorie intake, in addition to strength training.

Meghan Trainor

meghan trainor
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor said running on a treadmill made her 'swollen.'

Meghan Trainor just "made you look" even more following her 60-pound weight-loss.

During her appearance on Today, the "Dear Future Husband" hitmaker said she found her go-to fitness routine that improved her health.

"I didn't know lifting weights would change my life so much," she revealed.

