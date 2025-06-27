Alison Sweeney Is 'So Happy' With Her Life and Career at 48 Years Old: 'I'm So Proud at the Things I'm Achieving'
Alison Sweeney is living her best life at 48 years old!
"I am sure there was some highlight moment that I'll look back on, but right now, I'm so happy with my life. I'm so proud of my career and the things I'm achieving. I met a security guard recently who said, 'I love your Hallmark movies,' and that really surprised me and is so inspiring to me to keep going and doing what I'm doing. I feel like things have never been better. I don't feel like I have to keep hoping I'll make it and be OK. Now it's fun!" the star exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Align Probiotics, the No. 1 doctor-recommended probiotic brand to remind people to listen to and trust their gut.
"My kids are doing well. My son's in college and my daughter is about to become a junior in high school. I'm enjoying my time with my kids and having fun while doing it!" the actress, who shares son Ben and daughter Megan with husband David Sanov, adds.
Sweeney feels like her best self due to working out and sticking to a routine. "I think we are all eating healthier in general and exercise is a part of one's daily routine, which makes a big difference," she explains. "You can accept that things are going to snap up on you, but if you feel great and you're happy and young at heart, then that translates and communicates to other people."
In the meantime, the Days of Our Lives starlet has been booked and busy, especially with Hallmark movies! In June, To Barcelona, With Love, To Barcelona, Forever and A Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery all premiered.
"It was Ali Sweeney month on Hallmark!" she quips. "We always pitched this idea of the movie I did with Ashley Williams as a unit — they would air consecutively. The first two weeks they took place in Spain, and it was so much fun. We had a great time shooting them. Ashley and I worked together so well, and I love everything about that movie because I got to collaborate with another female star," she gushes. "She's an amazing talent and so funny, artistic and brilliant, and we worked so well together. We trusted and believed in each other. It made the movie better to have a bunch of strong females in charge, and as executive producers overseeing this project, we never had a cross moment."
"It was never the stereotype people might think of about divas or women. It wasn't like that. It was like, 'How can I make you look your best?' I just love her to death, and I had a great experience on that project," she adds.
Now that the mom-of-two has been in showbiz for quite some time, she's able to focus on things that bring her joy. "As an actor, you think every job might be your last one, and this has been a nice sort of pat on the back. People are watching the movies, and the ratings are good! It's comforting to feel like people still want to watch movies that we're coming up," she explains, noting she loves being in front and behind the camera.
"It's different and yet all the same," she continues. "I now have to sort of really consider myself a storyteller. I love writing the scripts, I love producing and I love acting. I would never not want to act. It's my passion, but being involved in all the other parts really satisfies my type A personality. When I'm the executive producer, I get to be in all these meetings from day one. I am like, 'This is how I foresee these characters and really sculpting them to be different people.' Being a producer allows me to be in all those conversations, which is very satisfying to me."
- Valerie Bertinelli Thankful for 53-Year Career Amid Filming for Lifetime Show: 'I Will Never Take Any of This for Granted'
- 'I've Changed a Lot': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Giudice 'Hopeful' Donald Trump Will Pardon Him After 'Serving Time' in Prison
- Comedian Heather McMahan Reveals How She Recharges After Being on the Road: 'It's All About Survival'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Sweeney is working hard, she is excited about teaming up with Align Probiotics because she loves the product! "What I love about the messaging and working with them is that it's really all about making sure people are listening to their bodies. If your body is sending you signs, you have to take notice — that's a really important message for people to hear: be in tune with our bodies but in so many different ways. Align is getting the message out there and encouraging other people to pay attention to the signs their bodies are sending them, whether it's bloating or gas, sometimes those are signs you need to take better care of your gut health," she shares.
Sweeney started to learn about how important gut health is in the past few years. "I'm a busy mom and I'm working, and if there's something I can do preventatively to keep myself on track and healthy, then that's a great message to get across. Wellness and health are super important to me. Ever since I worked on The Biggest Loser, I started to realize how important health is to your daily life. The more healthy choices you make, the easiest the next one becomes."
To encourage even more people to listen to their gut, Align is sending one lucky winner on a trip for two to an iconic national sign of their choice — Radio City, Hollywood, Welcome to Las Vegas. Enter the sweepstakes by liking and tagging a friend in the campaign post on Align Probiotic’s Instagram page!
"That's a fun way to help spread the word and make the message hit home for people, so I love that," she adds.