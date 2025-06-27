Alison Sweeney Is 'So Happy' With Her Life and Career at 48 Years Old: 'I'm So Proud at the Things I'm Achieving'

In the meantime, the Days of Our Lives starlet has been booked and busy, especially with Hallmark movies! In June, To Barcelona, With Love, To Barcelona, Forever and A Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery all premiered.

"It was Ali Sweeney month on Hallmark!" she quips. "We always pitched this idea of the movie I did with Ashley Williams as a unit — they would air consecutively. The first two weeks they took place in Spain, and it was so much fun. We had a great time shooting them. Ashley and I worked together so well, and I love everything about that movie because I got to collaborate with another female star," she gushes. "She's an amazing talent and so funny, artistic and brilliant, and we worked so well together. We trusted and believed in each other. It made the movie better to have a bunch of strong females in charge, and as executive producers overseeing this project, we never had a cross moment."

"It was never the stereotype people might think of about divas or women. It wasn't like that. It was like, 'How can I make you look your best?' I just love her to death, and I had a great experience on that project," she adds.