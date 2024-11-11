Must-Watch New Holiday TV Movies of 2024: From Netflix's 'Our Little Secret' to Hallmark's 'The Santa Class' and More

From Netflix to Hallmark, these networks and streaming sites will release new holiday TV movies that will get anyone into the spirit!

The streaming service will then drop a new film each week until Christmas Day, releasing Style Me For Christmas (November 14), A Wesley South African Christmas (November 21), The Day Before Christmas (November 28), Brewster's Millions: Christmas (December 5), Too Many Christmases (December 12), Queens of Christmas (December 19) and Blended Christmas (December 25).

BYUtv will release its only holiday TV movie, The Primrose Railway Children, on December 8.

On November 15, Disney+ will add the animated holiday film An Almost Christmas Story to its catalog.

"Christmas is a time to reflect on what matters most," Great American Media President and CEO Bill Abbott said in a statement when the network released its 2024 American Christmas lineup.

He continued, "As a brand, Great American differentiates its Christmas offering by remembering the nostalgia of the Christmas classics and why we love them. The timelessness of stories that affirm our faith, the love and joy of being present with family and all those we love, and the hope that the season transcends us all into our best selves. These values are the heart of Great American Christmas, Christmas as its meant to be."

Great American Family will release more films between November and December, starting with A Royal Christmas Ballet on November 9.

A Christmas Less Traveled (November 16), A Little Women's Christmas (November 23), Sleigh Bells and Sugarplums (November 24), A Christmas Ball (November 29) and Wreathmaker Christmas (November 30) will complete the November lineup.

More flicks will come in December: Home Sweet Christmas (December 1), Once Upon a Christmas Wish (December 7), Get Him Back for Christmas (December 14), A Shelter and Season's Greetings (December 15), Christmas by Candlelight (December 21) and Coupled Up for Christmas (December 22).