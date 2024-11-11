Must-Watch New Holiday TV Movies of 2024: From Netflix's 'Our Little Secret' to Hallmark's 'The Santa Class' and More
BET+
BET+ will start its Yuletide season with A Christmas Miracle on November 7.
The streaming service will then drop a new film each week until Christmas Day, releasing Style Me For Christmas (November 14), A Wesley South African Christmas (November 21), The Day Before Christmas (November 28), Brewster's Millions: Christmas (December 5), Too Many Christmases (December 12), Queens of Christmas (December 19) and Blended Christmas (December 25).
BYUtv
BYUtv will release its only holiday TV movie, The Primrose Railway Children, on December 8.
CBS
Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story will air on CBS on November 21.
Disney+
On November 15, Disney+ will add the animated holiday film An Almost Christmas Story to its catalog.
Great American Family
"Christmas is a time to reflect on what matters most," Great American Media President and CEO Bill Abbott said in a statement when the network released its 2024 American Christmas lineup.
He continued, "As a brand, Great American differentiates its Christmas offering by remembering the nostalgia of the Christmas classics and why we love them. The timelessness of stories that affirm our faith, the love and joy of being present with family and all those we love, and the hope that the season transcends us all into our best selves. These values are the heart of Great American Christmas, Christmas as its meant to be."
Great American Family will release more films between November and December, starting with A Royal Christmas Ballet on November 9.
A Christmas Less Traveled (November 16), A Little Women's Christmas (November 23), Sleigh Bells and Sugarplums (November 24), A Christmas Ball (November 29) and Wreathmaker Christmas (November 30) will complete the November lineup.
More flicks will come in December: Home Sweet Christmas (December 1), Once Upon a Christmas Wish (December 7), Get Him Back for Christmas (December 14), A Shelter and Season's Greetings (December 15), Christmas by Candlelight (December 21) and Coupled Up for Christmas (December 22).
Hallmark Channel
Hallmark will continue to release more original holiday films following its October releases.
On November 8, viewers will see Pretty Little Liars alums Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty's reunion in Trivia at St. Nicks. It will be followed by the release of Christmas with the Singhs (November 15), Jungle Bell Run (November 16), Confessions of a Christmas Letter (November 17), Christmas on Call (November 22), Three Wiser Men and a Boy (November 23), To Have and To Holiday (November 24), Debbie Macomber's Joyfun Mrs. Miracle (November 28) and A '90s Christmas (November 29).
Deck the Walls (November 29), Believe in Christmas (November 30) and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (November 30) will complete the November list.
Hallmark will offer more in December, starting with The Finnish Line and The Christmas Quest on December 1.
Private Princess Christmas (December 6), Sugarplummed (December 7), Leah's Perfect Gift (December 8), Hanukkah on the Rocks (December 13), The Santa Class (December 14) and Following Yonder Star (December 15) will offer heartwarming stories before Christmastime.
Hallmark Mystery
On November 14, Hallmark Mystery will share A Reason for the Season with its viewers.
The streaming site will serve more titles in the weeks thereafter: A Novel Noel (November 21), Christmas Under the Lights (November 27), A Dance in the Snow (December 5), All I Need for Christmas (December 12), Trading Up Christmas (December 19) and Happy Howlidays (December 21).
Hallmark+
Hallmark+ will treat its subscribers to more TV movies just in time for the holiday season.
Its four Unwrapping Christmas Collection will premiere on November 7, 14, 21 and 28. It will be followed by Season's Greetings from Cherry Lane (December 5), Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane (December 12) and Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane (December 19).
Hulu
Hulu still has two more TV movies to offer before Christmas: Ben Stiller and Linda Cardellini's Nutcrackers on November 29 and Antonella Rose, Danny DeVito, Andie MacDowell and Wilmer Valderrama's A Sudden Case of Christmas on December 13.
Lifetime
Starting with Christmas at Plumhill Manor on November 16, Lifetime will deliver more Christmas movies for its subscribers.
Holiday in Happy Hollow (November 17), Christmas in the Spotlight (November 23), Sincerely, Truly Christmas (November 24) and BeBe Winans' We Three Kings (November 30) will be the first ones available on the catalog.
Viewers' December list will include Make or Bake Christmas (December 1), A Very Merry Beauty Salon (December 7), How to Fall in Love by Christmas (December 8), The Holiday Junkie (December 14), Christmas on the Alpaca Farm (December 15), A Carpenter Christmas Romance (December 21) and Engaged by Christmas (December 22).
Netflix
After Meet Me Next Christmas' release on November 6, Netflix will drop more TV movies in the weeks thereafter.
Hot Frosty and The Merry Gentlemen will arrive on November 13 and November 20, respectively. On November 22, Vicky Jenson-directed animated film Spellbound will be added to the streaming giant's catalog.
Our Litte Secret, starring Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding, will be on Netflix starting on November 27, while Cecilie Mosli-directed film The Snow Sister will be up on November 29.
Netflix's December lineup includes That Christmas (December 4), Mary (December 6) and Carry-On (December 13).
OWN
OWN will have three holiday TV movies in December: A Season to Remember (December 7), Mistletoe and Matrimony (December 14) and 24-Karat Christmas (December 21).
Prime Video
The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland will be released on November 15.
The Roku Channel
On November 18, Joey McIntyre and Michelle Morgan's Jingle Bell Love will premiere on The Roku Channel.
UPtv
UPtv's jam-packed Christmas lineup still has 11 old and new films left.
"Christmas is the time of year when families really come together. When people go out of their way to be kinder and to feel the joy that the season can bring," said Hector Campos, SVP of content strategy and acquisition at UP Entertainment. "Our curated collection of uplifting movies provides a relaxing escape where not only will viewers see great holiday romances, but also they’ll get so much more as our movies highlight the true meaning of Christmas and that the magic isn't just about that final kiss."
November will present The Cast of the Christmas Diamond (November 9), Christmas in Rockwell (November 10), Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays (November 16), A Very English Christmas (November 17), The Search for Secret Santa (November 23), Festival of Trees (November 24) and A Prince and Pauper Christmas (November 30).
A Bluegrass Christmas, out on December 1, will be followed by 12 Dares of Christmas (December 8), A Novel Christmas (December 15) and North by North Pole: A Dial S Mystery (December 22).