Home > News NEWS Allegra Paris Unveils Bikini Body, Her Glute and Ab-Focused Brand

With a backdrop as vibrant as the thriving Miami fitness scene, celebrity trainer, Maxim model, and fitness influencer Allegra Paris is injecting a much-needed dose of innovation into the fitness sphere. Her brand, Bikini Body, is a comprehensive, holistic fitness platform designed to assist women in pursuing the ultimate bikini body. From Farm to Fitness Hailing from the pastoral expanses of an Upstate New York farm, Paris's journey to the bustling metropolis of New York City was nothing short of extraordinary. As a double-degree holder in business and a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, Paris mastered the fitness business, integrating it with her personal life. However, her path took an emotional turn with the tragic loss of her father in 2017. Then, she truly appreciated the mental benefits of fitness, using it as a therapeutic tool to navigate the murky waters of grief.

Article continues below advertisement

A Personal Journey Fueling her passion into a practical venture, Paris leveraged her personal experiences to help her clients tap into the mental health benefits of training. This approach became a cornerstone of her brand, Bikini Body. Today, Paris's brand goes beyond just a fitness program. It is an empire encompassing a workout app, a podcast, and a monthly series of influencer workout events held in Miami, NYC, and LA. Bikini Body: A Tailored Approach Designed with the specific needs of her clientele in mind, Bikini Body's core training regimen zeroes in on glute and ab sculpting. Allegra believes that the right combination of movements can enhance physical appearance and significantly reduce lower back pain. With her empowering training method, Paris is set on educating women about free weights and guiding them toward achieving their gym goals independently.

A Philosophy Rooted in Movement Despite her newfound success, Paris remains grounded in her roots. Her belief in the transformative power of regular movement remains the cornerstone of her approach. She advocates for at least an hour of daily physical activity and strongly believes in the mantra 'movement is medicine.' She underscores the importance of incorporating movement into everyday life, asserting, "The more you move, the easier it will become, and the more it'll feel like a part of your life you can't live without."

Article continues below advertisement

Recognition and Aspirations With impressive accomplishments, Paris has graced the covers of esteemed publications like Maxim and Forbes, training celebrities and influential personalities like Kristin Cavallari and Olivia Culpo. Despite her rapid ascent in the fitness industry, she shows no signs of complacency. Her ambitions extend beyond her current achievements, aspiring to expand Bikini Body to more cities, with larger classes, and potentially becoming as recognized as a fitness brand like Melissa Wood Health or Sweat by Kayla Itsines.

A Source of Inspiration Despite facing rejection due to her height in her early modeling career, Paris turned these obstacles into opportunities, becoming a beacon of inspiration for aspiring models. Her dream of gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated is more than a personal goal. It's a statement to other "short" models that barriers can be broken, echoing her belief, "Don't let anyone tell you no." Follow Allegra Paris on her inspirational journey through her Instagram @allegraparis, or get a taste of her fitness philosophy and training advice on her podcast. Don't miss her comprehensive workout plans on the Playbook App, and check out her Linktree for all her offerings. Consider her specially designed resistance bands a powerful addition to your fitness regime. Witness how Paris continues to break the mold and redefine fitness norms through her cutting-edge brand, Bikini Body.