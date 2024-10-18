Allen Kessler Hits $1.2M Jackpot on Buffalo Slots in Las Vegas

A well-known casino player, Allen Kessler, won a $1.2M jackpot playing slot machines during a 12-hour Monday night at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California. He played $125 per hand on the Buffalo Power Pay slot machine.

Kessler has been a loyal patron of Thunder Valley for more than 10 years. According to Wikipedia, Allen Kessler is known as "Chainsaw" in the poker world, his reputation is built on significant poker achievements. These include four WSOP Circuit rings and a total career winnings of $3.87M.

After hours of anticipation and persistence at the slot machine, the screen lit up an unbelievable $1,210.108. This wins one of the biggest payouts from the Buffalo Power Play slot machine by Aristocrat. The win was a significant addition to his career earnings, which were already impressive because of his success in the World Series of Poker(WSOP) and other poker tournaments.

Kessler is always eager to share his experience and expressed his excitement on X (formerly Twitter). "Omg, this just f***n happened!" he wrote on his video. His followers were able to see the excitement and shock of the moment. Kessler isn't just happy about the money. It's also a testament to his passion for games of skill and chance that are a part of casino culture.