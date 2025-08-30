EXCLUSIVE Influencers Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell Admit Having a Daughter Has Changed the Way They Speak About Their Bodies: 'It Is So Important' Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are careful what they say in front of their daughter. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 30 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch have switched up their at-home lingo ever since welcoming their baby girl, Scottie, in December 2023. The married TikTok stars reflected on how having a daughter reshaped the way they speak about their bodies and approach wellness as a whole during an exclusive chat with OK! inside of Vital Proteins' suite at the U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Championship last week, where the brand was an official sponsor. "I catch myself all the time," Kuch said of the words she uses to describe her physical appearance on a daily basis. "And now she's at the age where she can hear and start to understand me."

Article continues below advertisement

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell Want Their Daughter to Be 'Kind' to Her Body

Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell emphasized the 'importance' of being kind to your body.

"It is so important to speak kind to your body and about other people's bodies," Kuch declared. "Even judging other people and being like, 'wow, that girl really let herself go.' Your daughter then starts to see other people's bodies and [think] it needs to be or look a certain way." The mom-of-one added: "I never want to put that on her."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @allisonkuch/Instagram Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell welcomed their daughter, Scottie, in Decemeber 2023.

Kuch noted even "positive comments can be really bad," as she recalled getting told she was "skinny" all the time when growing up. "Then when I was postpartum I was like, 'wait, I'm not that girl anymore,'" the blonde beauty explained. Rochell chimed in to point out how "saying things like 'you throw like a girl or run like a girl'" in a certain tone can have a negative impact on a child. "That should be a compliment," he stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Allison Kuch Admits Postpartum Has Been 'Crazy'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @isaacrochell.Instagram Allison Kuch has been open about her difficult postpartum journey.

Rochell and Kuch also want to set positive health and wellness examples for their little girl, which is why exercising is part of the longtime lovers' everyday routines. Kuch mentioned how she struggled with watching her figure change after giving birth. "Postpartum has been crazy — growing a child and then seeing your body look so differently [can be hard]," she confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell 'Shake Up' Their Wellness With Vital Proteins

Source: Vital Proteins Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are 'shaking up their wellness' with Vital Proteins' new collagen and protein shake.

As busy parents with successful careers, sticking to a specific fitness routine can at times feel impossible — which is why Kuch has started integrating exercise into her every day life. "In terms of shaking up my wellness, it's just been incorporating my daughter into workouts. If we're going to a park, I'm gonna do like air squats or jumping jacks," she shared. "I remember Isaac was out of town for a week and I was like, 'well I still want to prioritize working out,' so I'm putting on ankle weights while going on walks. Making simple daily tasks turn into a wellness or fitness [activity is helpful]." One thing Kuch never does, however, is exercise with her husband. "That's our time. I'm very adamant. If he's going to the gym at a certain time, I'm going to the gym at the opposite time," she joked. Rochell agreed, as he added: "It's at the point where I don't even want to hear about it. I say that for her — she doesn't wanna hear about my workout. It's just a healthy boundary. When you're with somebody for so long you, you understand what the other person does and doesn't want to do. And I think working out is one thing that's our 'us time.'"

Article continues below advertisement