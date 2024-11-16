Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell Are Focused on 'Following Passions' as They Adjust to NFL Star's Free Agency and Parenthood
Allison Kuch and her husband, Isaac Rochell, have made their mark on the sports world, but the power couple's lives have changed as they adjust to the NFL defensive end entering free agency and their new roles as parents.
"I have a consistent goal of being healthy and doing things that help my overall well-being, but it's just not as structured as it used to be. If I'm in season, I have the exact same schedule every single day," Rochell exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with Finish Ultimate.
"Now it's like, 'Hey, maybe Scottie didn't even sleep well last night, which means I didn't sleep well last night, so I might take a nap today,'" Rochell admits, referring to their daughter, who was born last December. "I think that's what's changed the most."
As for Kuch, she built a following on TikTok by explaining the rules of sports, investing in real estate and documenting her life as a WAG — a term often used to refer to women whose partners are professional athletes — but she's found a balance when it comes to sharing certain parts of her personal life.
"I do think I'm very transparent about things I want to be transparent about, but the beauty of it is that I'm quiet and private about the things I want to be private about, so nobody knows about the things I don't share," Kuch says when discussing developing boundaries as an influencer.
"I think that that's the best part: I can be open and vulnerable in certain areas of my life that I feel like people are going to resonate with and relate to," the podcaster shares. "The things that I want to keep private, nobody really knows about ... I think it's a good balance of being vulnerable in some areas and keeping other areas private, like keeping your daughter a little bit more private, but then me being vulnerable as a mom."
Kuch and Rochell's fans have watched many of their special moments on TikTok — including welcoming their daughter, Scottie — and the pair is continuing to pursue their interests as a team.
"I've gotten here today because I love what I do," Kuch shares. "I love sharing my life, and I love creating content that feels very natural to me. I think that sometimes if you follow your passions, it can turn into success, and that's where I find happiness leaning into things that are making me happy, like interior design or being a mom."
"One thing we've been really good at doing is just following passions," Rochell adds. "Whatever it is right now that makes us excited and we feel like we can get passionate about is what we follow."
As the partners prepare for the holiday season, Finish Ultimate will be a key part of their dinner-time routine. Finish Ultimate tackles the tough holiday mess. It cleans dishes in tough conditions — on burnt-on stains, in old dishwashers, and in hard water — even without pre-rinsing.
"Finish Ultimate is so necessary, especially for the holidays, because you have all these different foods," Kuch exclaims. "You also have tons of dishes afterward, and I feel like cleanup is the worst part of a holiday. So, having something as simple as Finish Ultimate, not having to worry about washing your dishes, and getting more quality time with your guests and family is where it's at."
"Not everybody's just willing to help you clean, so having the 'ultimate' guest, Finish Ultimate, to help clean is really nice. Throw your dishes in the dishwasher, and you're good to go! That's my kind of cleanup," Rochell says.