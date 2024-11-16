Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell Are Focused on 'Following Passions' as They Adjust to NFL Star's Free Agency and Parenthood

As for Kuch, she built a following on TikTok by explaining the rules of sports, investing in real estate and documenting her life as a WAG — a term often used to refer to women whose partners are professional athletes — but she's found a balance when it comes to sharing certain parts of her personal life.

"I do think I'm very transparent about things I want to be transparent about, but the beauty of it is that I'm quiet and private about the things I want to be private about, so nobody knows about the things I don't share," Kuch says when discussing developing boundaries as an influencer.

"I think that that's the best part: I can be open and vulnerable in certain areas of my life that I feel like people are going to resonate with and relate to," the podcaster shares. "The things that I want to keep private, nobody really knows about ... I think it's a good balance of being vulnerable in some areas and keeping other areas private, like keeping your daughter a little bit more private, but then me being vulnerable as a mom."