Allison Williams Shares Thoughts on Lena Dunham's New Memoir

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Allison Williams has responded to her former Girls costar Lena Dunham’s recently released memoir, Famesick. During an interview with Variety on April 14, Williams revealed her thoughts on the book, stating, “I need to read more before I say anything about it.”

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Source: MEGA Allison Williams opened up about her reaction to Lena Dunham’s new memoir, 'Famesick.'

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Williams mentioned that she was currently at the part of the memoir discussing the table read for the pilot of their hit HBO series. She humorously noted her expectation that Dunham would write about her arriving “40 minutes late,” but that expectation did not materialize. Williams highlighted the ongoing connection she shares with Dunham, stating, “We’re in touch all the time.”

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Source: MEGA During a recent interview, Allison Williams shared that she was still reading parts of the book and hadn’t reached any final conclusions about it.

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She added that Dunham would have warned her if the memoir contained anything damaging or affirming, “She would have definitely mentioned that ‘I’m going to ruin your life with this book.’ We love each other. It’s a lifelong bond. It’s the best.”

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Allison Williams says she needs to read Lena Dunham’s memoir before “I say anything about” her accusations regarding Adam Driver’s behavior on the set of "Girls."



Williams also adds that she and Dunham “love each other” and share a “lifelong bond.” pic.twitter.com/j7jFxon83D — Variety (@Variety) April 14, 2026 Source: @Variety/X

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Dunham’s memoir delves into her relationship with Adam Driver, her on-screen love interest from Girls. She reflects on moments shared with Driver, revealing she developed feelings for him while filming. “One Saturday afternoon, as I reached for a glass of water... I looked up to see him smiling at me with something so tender, it felt like it could only have been love,” she wrote. Dunham also shared that she and Driver “fought often,” yet there was an “intensity” in their connection.

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Source: MEGA Allison Williams gushed over their friendship.

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She noted, “Sometimes I’d tell him he made me feel safe,” indicating a complex relationship. Another significant moment Dunham described involved Driver visiting her at her home while her parents were out of town. “He was pure concern, pure laughter, pure gold,” she recalled.

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Source: MEGA Lena Dunham’s memoir reflects on her personal and professional life, including her emotional experiences while filming the hit HBO series.