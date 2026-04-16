Allison Williams Shares Thoughts on Lena Dunham's New Memoir
April 16 2026, Updated 6:00 a.m. ET
Allison Williams has responded to her former Girls costar Lena Dunham’s recently released memoir, Famesick.
During an interview with Variety on April 14, Williams revealed her thoughts on the book, stating, “I need to read more before I say anything about it.”
Williams mentioned that she was currently at the part of the memoir discussing the table read for the pilot of their hit HBO series. She humorously noted her expectation that Dunham would write about her arriving “40 minutes late,” but that expectation did not materialize.
Williams highlighted the ongoing connection she shares with Dunham, stating, “We’re in touch all the time.”
She added that Dunham would have warned her if the memoir contained anything damaging or affirming, “She would have definitely mentioned that ‘I’m going to ruin your life with this book.’ We love each other. It’s a lifelong bond. It’s the best.”
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Dunham’s memoir delves into her relationship with Adam Driver, her on-screen love interest from Girls. She reflects on moments shared with Driver, revealing she developed feelings for him while filming.
“One Saturday afternoon, as I reached for a glass of water... I looked up to see him smiling at me with something so tender, it felt like it could only have been love,” she wrote.
Dunham also shared that she and Driver “fought often,” yet there was an “intensity” in their connection.
She noted, “Sometimes I’d tell him he made me feel safe,” indicating a complex relationship.
Another significant moment Dunham described involved Driver visiting her at her home while her parents were out of town.
“He was pure concern, pure laughter, pure gold,” she recalled.
As Dunham recounted, Driver called her while heading to her place, saying, “But I’m warning you, if I come up, I’m not leaving this time.”
However, she did not answer his call, revealing, “Some part of me knew... that if we crossed whatever boundary we were threatening to cross, the return to work would be tinged with humiliation.”