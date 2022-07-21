AllStars Is Bringing Sports Enthusiasts Revolutionary Sports-Related Alternative Assets

With over 20 years of experience in financial services and Fintech, Gharu compliments the AllStars Digital team with first hand experience in delivering retail and institutional trading platforms. He has led many challenging modernization and transition projects in fast-growth businesses. An engineering graduate with a BEng and an MSc, he is a strong proponent of developing client-centered solutions that are fresh and interesting. Gharu previously held several positions, including Head of Data for CMC Markets, CTO for FXCM Securities, and CTO for Football Index.

"Football Index was a UK based platform offering the chance for users to buy ‘shares’ in Footballers. The concept was groundbreaking, however, there were deep rooted flaws with a product constructed under a gambling regime. Effectively, each ‘share’ was a three year bet. Liquidity and market stability showed up as the biggest issues and there was no tied up link with the Footballer’s performance and the price movement. I could see that the construct of the Football Index product needed a radical rethink to be feasible."