Double the Alps, Double the Luxury: Escape to 'Edelweiss' Resorts in Austria and Bavaria!

But let’s not forget about the star of the show: the Das Edelweiss Wellness Centre. After all, you didn’t come to the Alps just to nap (although that’s totally acceptable here too!). Whether you're ready to rejuvenate your body with a signature massage, detox in the sauna, or take a dip in the heated outdoor pool while enjoying the crisp alpine air, this resort has it all. There's also a variety of wellness treatments that will have you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated in no time.

Feeling a bit more adventurous? Edelweiss Resort offers an array of activities for every type of thrill-seeker.

In winter, you can hit the slopes, with access to some of the best skiing and snowboarding terrain in Europe. Edelweiss has an in house rental store Edelsports for all your snow sports equipment needs ,as well as ski out direct access and a gondola to take you to the top of the mountain only steps away from the hotels doors. During the warmer months, hiking and mountain biking trails abound, all offering unparalleled views of the surrounding Alps.

After an action-packed day, you can toast to your alpine adventures at the resort’s cozy Alpinbar, where expertly crafted cocktails and a selection of Austrian wines await.