'Vulnerable and Real' Aly Raisman Wants to 'Encourage Others to Be Themselves': 'I Try to Live My Life for Myself'

Aly Raisman is all about being authentic. "At the end of the day, I try to separate myself and who I am from being in the public eye. I feel very grateful for my gymnastics career and the moments that came after but what I cherish the most are spending time with family, friends and my dog, Mylo," the gymnast, 31, who teamed up with CarGurus for their new video series The Big Deal Show, which celebrates the pivotal moments in life – behind the wheel and beyond, exclusively tells OK!. "I try to live my life for myself and do the best that I can to be clear on my values. I am fortunate to be surrounded by great support system of people who help me navigate life. I believe by being vulnerable and real, it can encourage other people to feel safer to be themselves," she continues.

The athlete, who led Team USA to victory in 2012 and 2016, is now retired from the sport, but it's not lost on her that people still look up to her to this day. "I do the best that I can to live my own life by how I would want others to treat me. I try to think about what I wish I knew when I was younger and what could’ve helped me, and I try to incorporate that into my advocacy," she shares, adding she is excited for what the future of sports looks like, especially for women. "I hope brands, media, networks, etc., continue to elevate and highlight female athletes at every level because while a lot of progress has been made in supporting and growing women’s sports, we still have a long way to go," she says.

Source: @alyraisman/Instagram Aly Raisman is close with Simone Biles.

In the meantime, since stepping back from the sports world, the brunette beauty is "hoping" to write another children's book in the future. "I published my first children’s book, From My Head to My Toes last year, and it was so meaningful for me. I hope to write many more," she dishes. "I see myself continuing to grow and learn and focusing on my family and friends." "If a book helps even one child feel more comfortable or safe in this world, I feel proud of that," she continues.

Source: @alyraisman/Instagram Aly Raisman says more progress needs to be made when it comes to female sports.

Raisman is also excited about working with CarGurus for their new video series The Big Deal Show, as she wants to "empower" others to do what makes them happy. "I think getting a car is a big decision. In a car, we can have a lot of big and small moments. Many people spend a lot of time in their cars, sometimes we are driving with friends sharing stories, dropping or picking up loved ones, or stressed out in traffic and, of course, so much more. We can have a range of emotions and experiences in a car, so finding the right car is a big deal. I was excited to join CarGurus and The Big Deal Show series because my dad has always loved cars, and I have made so memories while being in a car. It was nice to spend the day with [NFL star] Reggie Bush and hear about his car moments and memories that he cherishes," she shares.

"If I want to shop smart, sometimes I will go to my dad or mom for advice because I feel like they have a way of getting the best deal. My dad loves cars, so if I want to shop for a car or have questions about one, he is the first person I call. My mom is very patient and will wait for something to go on sale until she buys it," she adds. In the video, Raisman talked about why she always avoided a certain color when picking out a vehicle.

Source: Cargurus Aly Raisman sat down with Reggie Bush to talk about cars and money.

"When I was competing, my coaches believed that wearing the color black and driving a black car was bad luck. My coaches were so superstitious that I began to worry they were right, so I followed their superstitions. Even if we rented a car for a competition, it couldn’t be black, so when I finished my gymnastics career, I got a black car. I am not sure if it was a rebellious act or a way to prove to myself the superstitions weren’t true — maybe a little bit of both!" she points out. "I have a lot of fun memories picking up my friends from the airport as they visit me and laughing and singing in the car with people I love and care about. When I got my first car, I was figuring out who I was outside of gymnastics and that will always be meaningful to me."

Source: Cargurus Aly Raisman said she is 'lucky' to have a 'wonderful' group of friends in her life.