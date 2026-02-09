Aly Raisman Says 'There's So Much More to Life Than Being on Top of the Podium' After Retiring From Gymnastics: 'I Think About the Memories and Friendship'

Article continues below advertisement

Aly Raisman, a two-time Olympian, wants people to know she's more than just an athlete. "I feel very grateful to have had this experience. There's so much more to life than being on top of the podium, and I think that is something that's really special because, as an athlete, I've always felt this pressure to win. When I finished competing, people would always say, 'Well, what about the next one?' Almost as if what I did wasn't enough. I love this idea of celebrating all the moments between because those are the ones I cherish and are part of the fabric of my life," the gymnast, 31, exclusively told OK! during Hershey's intimate Fireside Chat + Luncheon to kick off the Opening Ceremony and debut the first chapter of its new campaign, "Hershey. It's Your Happy Place."

Source: @alyraisman/Instagram Aly Raisman is a two-time Olympian.

"Those moments are what built me into who I am today. I don't think about being on top of the podium, but I do think about the memories and the friendships I made along the way," she continued. Raisman is recognized as one of the most decorated U.S. gymnasts with six total Olympic medals. As captain of the "Fierce Five" and "Final Five" teams, she secured back-to-back team golds, plus individual gold on floor (2012) and silver in all-around and floor (2016).

Source: mega The star is recognized as one of the most decorated U.S. gymnasts with six total Olympic medals.

Ahead of the Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, the brunette beauty advised the athletes to "trust your gut." "I would also say that no matter what, know that you're more than an athlete. I know it's so hard, but I think for so many athletes, we define our worth by our success and or by our wins or losses. Just remember you're so much more than an athlete, and if it doesn't go the way you want it to, it's going to be OK," she said. "Give yourself the same grace you would give someone else. It's so hard in that moment, but everything will fall into place. If you think about yourself as a young kid, you would be so proud of where you've gotten today, so don't forget about that."

Over the years, the star has been a role model for girls — something she doesn't take for granted. "I feel very grateful to have such a support system and community, and I really reflect on so many women in my life who I feel so connected and have helped shape me into the person I am," she gushed. "When women come together and support each other, I think magic happens. I feel really blessed to know so many amazing women, and for all the people that came before me to allow me to do what I love to do. I just feel so lucky as an 8-year-old girl, I watched these incredible women compete at the Olympics, and I saw myself in them. It's very meaningful to me and something I think about a lot." Additionally, it's a full circle moment to see women in sports breaking barriers. "I can't wait to cheer on all the athletes at the Olympics and Paralympics. It's going to be remarkable to see all of their hard work come together," she said.

Source: @alyraisman/Instagram Aly Raisman is 'grateful' for her support system.

For Raisman, she's found other passions and interests outside of gymnastics. "I love the idea of finding what you loved about your sport or what about it made you feel so good and so drawn to it, and see if you can find that in another aspect of your life," she noted. "It doesn't have to be in the realm of working out or another sport. For me, I feel like I almost went the opposite way, where I love gardening. It's very calm and peaceful, and I think sometimes gymnastics or life can feel very overstimulating for me. I think finding that calm and presence and being in nature really makes me feel fulfilled and happy. I really try to reflect on what makes me feel calm and just do that as much as I can."

Source: @alyraisman/Instagram Aly Raisman loves to garden now.