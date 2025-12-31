Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Recalls Touching Advice Teammate Aly Raisman Gave Her During 2016 Olympics

Article continues below advertisement

Laurie Hernandez is looking back on one of the most unforgettable moments of her life — and the words of encouragement that helped carry her through it. The Olympic gold medalist, 25, reflects on the 2016 Rio Games and recalls the touching advice teammate Aly Raisman gave her during the high-pressure competition while speaking exclusively to OK! about her partnership with Quaker. "I remember Aly telling me, 'You could fall on all four tumbling passes and we’re still going to be okay,'" Hernandez shares.

Source: MEGA Laurie Hernandez was part of the iconic 'Final Five' Olympic gymnastics team.

"She was like, 'The team is crazy [good], so just don’t stress about am I going to [land my routine] or not. It’s not about that — it’s how much fun are you going to have,'" the Dancing With the Stars alum remembers. Raisman was referring to Team USA’s powerhouse lineup of female gymnasts who competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics and went on to win the team gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hernandez, who was just 16 years old at the time, said the words stuck with her amid the whirlwind experience of competing as part of the historic "Final Five" alongside Raisman, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Madison Kocian.

Source: MEGA Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Madison Kocian took home a team gold medal during the 2016 Olympics.

"I was aware that this was sort of a once-in-a-lifetime moment," she explains. "I remember sitting and thinking, 'OK, I need to remember this.' And then we're standing there for medal ceremonies and bending down to get our medals put over our neck. And I was like, 'I need to remember this.'" The NBC Sports analyst feels grateful for recognizing the magnitude of the experience at such a young age. "I'm really proud of myself for being able to retain the memories in the ways that I do because they're so precious to me," she adds.

Laurie Hernandez's Teammates Helped Her Through Anxiety During Olympics

Source: MEGA Laurie Hernandez admits she usually 'blacks out' during her routines.

Hernandez admits there's plenty of behind-the-scenes moments fans didn’t get to see, including how her teammates helped calm her nerves before competing. "I have moments of my teammate Maddie rubbing my shoulders before going to compete because I was getting really anxious," she recounts. "And Aly telling me, 'You’ve already done the work. You’re here. You’re supposed to be here.'" Despite the unforgettable atmosphere, Hernandez confesses she remembers very little of the routines themselves.

"I couldn’t tell you at all what that routine was like," she says with a laugh. "I usually blackout." Years later, Hernandez said her perspective on the Olympics has only deepened. "Even if I were to make another Olympic team, it would never be like this," she realizes. "I remember trying really hard to be present for it."

Laurie Hernandez Shares Her Favorite 'on-the-Go' Protein Product

These days, Hernandez continues to lean on the routines and habits she developed as an elite athlete — especially when it comes to fueling her busy lifestyle. That's part of why partnering with Quaker felt like a natural fit. "I've loved Quaker for years," she tells OK!. "Their on-the-go protein options were really helpful, especially as a constantly traveling athlete growing up." Hernandez says she still keeps Quaker products stocked at home and when on the road, noting that consistency has always been key to how she feels physically and mentally. "When I don’t have it, I just don’t feel the way that I know I like to feel," she mentions. "Something has shifted, and I don’t like that feeling."

Source: MEGA Laurie Hernandez relies on Quaker for easy, on-the-go protein and nutrients.

Through her partnership with Quaker, Hernandez is helping shine a spotlight on the brand's "Invisible Workouts" campaign, which recognizes the physically and emotionally demanding movements parents do every day — many of which go untracked or unnoticed. "Parenting is kind of one of the hardest activities that I think we don’t often acknowledge," she said. "When we call it an invisible workout, it literally is an invisible workout." Watching her own family juggle busy schedules helped put the campaign into perspective.

