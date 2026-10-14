Politics The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Raid of Ilhan Omar's Home Feels Like Election Interference: 'There's a Lot We Don't Know' Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE, MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed the federal search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home on 'The View' on Tuesday, October 13. Brittany Vincent Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said the federal search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s house feels like election interference. “There’s a lot we don’t know. Obviously, a judge had to sign off on this warrant,” Farah Griffin said on the Tuesday, October 13 edition of the talk show. “That said, it’s very clear the president has wanted to target Ilhan Omar.”

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Timing Made Farah Griffin Uncomfortable

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Federal agents searched Omar’s Washington, D.C., home on Monday, October 12.

Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House communications director, questioned the timing of the search, which came about a month before the midterm elections. Omar is running for reelection in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis. She noted that early voting in the state begins Friday, “so to do this investigation and this big, you know, pre-dawn search right before people are casting their votes feels like it’s interfering in the election. I’m not comfortable with it.” Farah Griffin also predicted the investigation will crumble. “This keeps happening where [Trump] pursues his political opponents, and it tends to fall apart in court for a number of reasons,” she said. She added that the defense could argue “that this is a vindictive prosecution, and the case gets thrown out, which I suspect would happen in this case.”

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Federal Agents Searched Omar’s Home on Monday

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Omar called the search 'an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.'

Homeland Security Investigations agents served a search warrant at Omar’s Washington, D.C., home early Monday morning, October 12. A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson said agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation, but the spokesperson didn’t provide additional information. Agents were observed removing several boxes from the home, and it remains unknown if Omar was present at the time. Border czar Tom Homan confirmed that a judge signed the search warrant and said the Justice Department is leading the investigation with the Department of Homeland Security. Sources told ABC News the investigation relates to Omar’s immigration paperwork. Vice President J.D. Vance has previously accused Omar of immigration fraud, and her office dismissed his claims in March as fabricated and defamatory. Omar hasn’t been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

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Omar Said She ‘Will Not Be Silenced’

Source: MEGA The midterm elections, in which Omar is seeking reelection, are set for Tuesday, November 3.

In a statement on Monday, Omar called the search “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.” “I will not be silenced,” she wrote. In a joint statement, House Democratic leaders said the search was “deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries.” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, called the search an “outrageous escalation.” Omar, who has been a frequent target of criticism from the Trump administration, immigrated to the United States as a refugee from Somalia at age 12. She has served in Congress since she was elected in 2018, and she’s the first Somali American to serve.

Questioning the ‘Urgency’

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Co-host Sara Haines questioned the investigation's 'urgency.'