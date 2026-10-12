Federal Agents Raid Ilhan Omar’s Home After Executing Search Warrant in Fraud Case, Department of Justice Says
Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Federal agents have raided Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington D.C. residence as part of a criminal investigation into fraud allegations, according to the Department of Justice and numerous reports.
“Today in the Washington, DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” the DOJ said in a statement.
Feds Raid lhan Omar's Home as Part of Immigration Fraud Investigation
While neither the DOJ, nor Omar, nor the White House confirmed the purpose of the raid, unnamed sources told Fox News that it was related to immigration document's the Minnesota representative's father filled out for her when she was a child.
The allegation surrounding Omar's father is that he falsely claimed that Ilhan was 17 when she was naturalized in the United States in order that she could receive citizenship from her parents.
Trump Administration Has Pumped Conspiracies About Ilhan Omar for Months
Should Fox's reporting be accurate, it would fall in line with the MAGA movement's continued attacks on Omar's immigration status.
The Trump administration and conservative commentators have long used racist attacks against the progressive, Somalian congresswoman, and have smeared her with baseless accusations that she committed marriage fraud in order to stay in the United States.
The allegation is that the representative's first husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is actually her brother. ICE has been investigating Omar since at least August about the marriage fraud allegation, which the congresswoman has long denied. Court records have never substantiated the claim.
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Trump Administration Has Long Tried to Find Evidence Omar Committed Fraud
President Donald Trump has long repeated the allegation in expressing his vitriol for Omar. In December, he claimed Omar "married her brother" and should be "be thrown the h--- out of our country."
Shortly after, seemingly at Trump's bidding, Border Czar Tom Homan announced that Homeland Security was "pulling records" looking into Omar.
Vice President J.D. Vance said in March that the administration believes “that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud.” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in September that "something is going to happen" with the investigation into Omar.
The raid comes just days after as President Trump appeared to threaten Omar at an October 10 rally, when he called out the congresswoman by name and said, "Let’s see what happens." He added that Vance and others in the government were looking into Omar "very strongly."
Donald Trump's Legal Attacks Against His Enemies Intensifies
Trump has increased legal attacks on his political enemies, just weeks before the November 2026 midterms.
Days before the raid on Omar's home, Trump's DOJ prepped an indictment against former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson over her testimony regarding the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021.
Trump has been thirsty for legal retribution against his enemies throughout his second term, though he's seen little success pursuing such cases. Attempts to indict former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier in his term fell apart due to threadbare cases and bungled prosecution attempts.