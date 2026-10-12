Federal Agents Raid Ilhan Omar’s Home After Executing Search Warrant in Fraud Case, Department of Justice Says

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Federal agents have raided Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington D.C. residence as part of a criminal investigation into fraud allegations, according to the Department of Justice and numerous reports. “Today in the Washington, DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” the DOJ said in a statement.

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Feds Raid lhan Omar's Home as Part of Immigration Fraud Investigation

Source: MEGA Reporting suggests the raid is tied to accusations lhan Omar's father committed fraud.

While neither the DOJ, nor Omar, nor the White House confirmed the purpose of the raid, unnamed sources told Fox News that it was related to immigration document's the Minnesota representative's father filled out for her when she was a child. The allegation surrounding Omar's father is that he falsely claimed that Ilhan was 17 when she was naturalized in the United States in order that she could receive citizenship from her parents.

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Trump Administration Has Pumped Conspiracies About Ilhan Omar for Months

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has levied fraud attacks at Ilhan Omar for months.

Should Fox's reporting be accurate, it would fall in line with the MAGA movement's continued attacks on Omar's immigration status. The Trump administration and conservative commentators have long used racist attacks against the progressive, Somalian congresswoman, and have smeared her with baseless accusations that she committed marriage fraud in order to stay in the United States. The allegation is that the representative's first husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is actually her brother. ICE has been investigating Omar since at least August about the marriage fraud allegation, which the congresswoman has long denied. Court records have never substantiated the claim.

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Trump Administration Has Long Tried to Find Evidence Omar Committed Fraud

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's DOJ have been trying to build a case against Omar for two years.

President Donald Trump has long repeated the allegation in expressing his vitriol for Omar. In December, he claimed Omar "married her brother" and should be "be thrown the h--- out of our country." Shortly after, seemingly at Trump's bidding, Border Czar Tom Homan announced that Homeland Security was "pulling records" looking into Omar. Vice President J.D. Vance said in March that the administration believes “that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud.” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in September that "something is going to happen" with the investigation into Omar. The raid comes just days after as President Trump appeared to threaten Omar at an October 10 rally, when he called out the congresswoman by name and said, "Let’s see what happens." He added that Vance and others in the government were looking into Omar "very strongly."

Donald Trump's Legal Attacks Against His Enemies Intensifies

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's DOJ is desperate to indict one of the president's enemies.