Alyssa Farah Griffin in Shock After Witnessing Shirtless RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Work Out in Bizarre Video: 'What Did I Just Watch?'

split image of RFK Jr. and Kid Rock / Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: @SecKennedy/X; mega

Alyssa Farah Griffin reacted after a bizarre shirtless workout video of RFK Jr. and Kid Rock went viral.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Alyssa Farah Griffin couldn't hide her disbelief after a bizarre gym video featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock went viral.

The unexpected gym clip for the US Department of Health & Human Services quickly sparked chatter online thanks to the unlikely pairing and over-the-top intensity of the scene.

'Weird and Wrong'

image of Alyssa Farah Griffin reacted in shock after the bizarre gym video went viral.
Source: @SecKennedy/X

Alyssa Farah Griffin was shocked after the bizarre gym video went viral.

After watching the footage, Griffin summed up what many viewers appeared to be thinking when she bluntly reacted on X, writing, "What the [bleep] did I just watch?"

Griffin wasn't alone in her confusion. Social media users quickly flooded the replies with their own stunned reactions to the montage.

"Ew," someone wrote.

"JFK, this video should be for behind closed doors only," another said.

"Why are you wearing jeans in the bathtub?" a user questioned.

"You two really need to put some clothes on. This looks weird and wrong," a person declared.

"Gross," someone said, while another wrote, "LOL! Ewww!"

"Drinking milk while half naked in a hot tub. Wow. Just wow," a comment read.

"This has motivated me to continue eating like garbage, and only drinking soda, thank you," someone wrote.

Source: @alyssafarah/X

'What the [bleep] did I just watch?' Griffin wrote on X after seeing the clip.

Chaotic Workout Video

image of Shirtless RFK Jr. powered through an intense workout in the stylized montage.
Source: @SecKennedy/X

Shirtless RFK Jr. powered through an intense workout in the stylized montage.

The video opens like a high-octane action trailer rather than a casual workout. Kennedy Jr., shirtless, only in a pair of jeans, powers through reps in a weight room as the camera zooms dramatically between tight shots of flexed muscles and wide angles of the gym floor. His physique is emphasized with slow-motion cuts that highlight each lift and flex.

Kid Rock appears alongside him, also shirtless, grinding through his own exercises with intensity. The two move through their routines in near-sync, creating a competitive, larger-than-life feel that's amplified by the aggressive pacing of the edit.

Alyssa Farah Griffin

Surreal Editing

image of Kid Rock trained alongside him as the two grinded through reps in sync.
Source: @SecKennedy/X

Kid Rock trained alongside him as the two grinded through reps in sync.

But the workout itself is only half the spectacle.

The footage is intercut with rapid flashes of hyper-American imagery — a shark slicing through water, a soaring bald eagle, roaring flames and lightning flashing across the screen.

image of The chaotic editing flashed sharks, soaring eagles, fire and lightning between gym shots.
Source: @SecKennedy/X

The chaotic editing flashed sharks, soaring eagles, fire and lightning between gym shots.

RFK Jr. gained national attention during the 2024 presidential cycle.

He initially ran as a Democrat before switching to an independent candidacy and eventually endorsing Donald Trump.

