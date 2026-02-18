Alyssa Farah Griffin in Shock After Witnessing Shirtless RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Work Out in Bizarre Video: 'What Did I Just Watch?'

Alyssa Farah Griffin reacted after a bizarre shirtless workout video of RFK Jr. and Kid Rock went viral.

The unexpected gym clip for the US Department of Health & Human Services quickly sparked chatter online thanks to the unlikely pairing and over-the-top intensity of the scene.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was shocked after the bizarre gym video went viral.

After watching the footage, Griffin summed up what many viewers appeared to be thinking when she bluntly reacted on X, writing, "What the [bleep] did I just watch?"

Griffin wasn't alone in her confusion. Social media users quickly flooded the replies with their own stunned reactions to the montage.

"Ew," someone wrote.

"JFK, this video should be for behind closed doors only," another said.

"Why are you wearing jeans in the bathtub?" a user questioned.

"You two really need to put some clothes on. This looks weird and wrong," a person declared.

"Gross," someone said, while another wrote, "LOL! Ewww!"

"Drinking milk while half naked in a hot tub. Wow. Just wow," a comment read.

"This has motivated me to continue eating like garbage, and only drinking soda, thank you," someone wrote.