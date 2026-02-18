RFK Jr. Trolled for Climbing Into Hot Tub With Kid Rock: 'No Words for This'
Feb. 18 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. teamed up with Kid Rock for a 90-second workout video titled "Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock's Rock Out Workout" that made some folks feel anything but healthy after viewing it.
Released on Tuesday, February 17, the video is part of Kennedy’s "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) campaign and aims to encourage Americans to "GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” as he posted on X.
The dynamic duo is seen lifting weights, doing sit-ups and exercising on stationary bikes, with an eventually shirtless RFK Jr. working out and taking an ice bath while wearing blue jeans — a choice he previously claimed is for "convenience.”
The montage includes the pair playing pickleball, using a sauna and cooking.
The video concludes with Kennedy, 72, and Kid Rock, 55, toasting with glasses of whole milk in a hot tub, while the country singer's 1999 hit "Bawitdaba" plays in the background.
RFK Jr. and Kid Rock's odd workout video caused several critics to react in disgust on social media.
'No Words For This'
“No words for this,” wrote journalist Gabrielle M. Etzel, who covers healthcare for the Washington Examiner.
“Did my tax dollars really go to that?” asked another, while someone else questioned: “Did you guys do coke off a toilet seat after making that?” referring to Kennedy’s recent admission of doing so back in the day.
“I know it stinks in there,” wrote The Lincoln Project.
“Anabolic steroids are bad for you. Your toxic ‘masculinity’ impresses no one,” said another account.
RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Trolled Over Odd Workout Video
“A heroin addict and a p******** went to the gym,” wrote another, referring to Kid Rock’s lyrics to his 1997 song, “Cool Daddy, Cool,” in which he sings about underage girls.
In reaction to Kid Rock’s physique, another wrote, “Looks like RFK is still really into road kill cuz that ain’t no healthy man standing next to him.”
“Kid Rock makes Keith Richards look like Juggernaut,” wrote another comparing the 82-year-old Rolling Stones rocker to the hulking X-Men adversary.
Measles Cases Hit a 20-Year-High Under RFK's Tenure
Formerly an environmental lawyer and author, RFK Jr. gained national attention during the 2024 presidential cycle, initially running as a Democrat before switching to an independent candidacy and eventually endorsing Donald Trump.
Under his anti-vax stance, measles cases in the U.S. had reached a 20-year high, and outbreaks were linked to falling vaccination rates.
RFK Jr. has promoted — and in some cases, moved to remove warnings against — unproven therapies, including raw camel milk and chlorine dioxide for autism, and has pushed to stop mRNA vaccine research.
Calls for his resignation increased following his admission to past drug use and his continued focus on questioning the safety of vaccines. Critics continue to argue that his policies, such as the cancelation of mRNA research funding and questioning the safety of common medications like Tylenol during pregnancy, are jeopardizing public health.