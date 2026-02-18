RFK Jr. Trolled for Climbing Into Hot Tub With Kid Rock: 'No Words for This'

Article continues below advertisement

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. teamed up with Kid Rock for a 90-second workout video titled "Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock's Rock Out Workout" that made some folks feel anything but healthy after viewing it. Released on Tuesday, February 17, the video is part of Kennedy’s "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) campaign and aims to encourage Americans to "GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” as he posted on X.

Source: @SecKennedy/X RFK Jr. and Kid Rock got shirtless in an odd workout video.

The dynamic duo is seen lifting weights, doing sit-ups and exercising on stationary bikes, with an eventually shirtless RFK Jr. working out and taking an ice bath while wearing blue jeans — a choice he previously claimed is for "convenience.”

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026 Source: @SecKennedy/X

The montage includes the pair playing pickleball, using a sauna and cooking. The video concludes with Kennedy, 72, and Kid Rock, 55, toasting with glasses of whole milk in a hot tub, while the country singer's 1999 hit "Bawitdaba" plays in the background. RFK Jr. and Kid Rock's odd workout video caused several critics to react in disgust on social media.

'No Words For This'

Source: @SecKennedy/X The HHS Secretary did a cold plunge in jeans.

“No words for this,” wrote journalist Gabrielle M. Etzel, who covers healthcare for the Washington Examiner. “Did my tax dollars really go to that?” asked another, while someone else questioned: “Did you guys do coke off a toilet seat after making that?” referring to Kennedy’s recent admission of doing so back in the day. “I know it stinks in there,” wrote The Lincoln Project. “Anabolic steroids are bad for you. Your toxic ‘masculinity’ impresses no one,” said another account.

RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Trolled Over Odd Workout Video

Source: @SecKennedy/X RFK Jr. and Kid Rock toast to MAHA.

“A heroin addict and a p******** went to the gym,” wrote another, referring to Kid Rock’s lyrics to his 1997 song, “Cool Daddy, Cool,” in which he sings about underage girls. In reaction to Kid Rock’s physique, another wrote, “Looks like RFK is still really into road kill cuz that ain’t no healthy man standing next to him.” “Kid Rock makes Keith Richards look like Juggernaut,” wrote another comparing the 82-year-old Rolling Stones rocker to the hulking X-Men adversary.

Measles Cases Hit a 20-Year-High Under RFK's Tenure

Source: MEGA RFK Jr.'s controversial policies have been excoriated by doctors as unsafe.