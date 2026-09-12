Amal Clooney Stuns in Red Skirt Suit While Meeting With Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas in Athens: Photos

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Amal Clooney commanded attention in red during an important meeting in Athens, Greece. The 48-year-old human rights lawyer met with Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas at the Presidential Mansion on Thursday, September 10, while visiting Greece for UNESCO's annual Goodwill Ambassadors meeting. Beyond her head-turning ensemble, Clooney's visit brought renewed attention to a cause she's been involved with for more than a decade: the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures.

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Amal Clooney Sits Down With the Greek President

Source: MEGA Amal Clooney smiled while greeting Konstantinos Tasoulas, whom she previously met when he served as Greece's minister of culture in 2014.

Clooney and Tasoulas were photographed sitting across from each other as they spoke inside the Presidential Mansion. The meeting marked a reunion for the pair, who previously met in 2014 when Tasoulas was Greece's minister of culture. At the time, his ministry commissioned Doughty Street Chambers, where Clooney works, to examine the legal issues surrounding Greece's efforts to reunite the Parthenon Sculptures.

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Amal Clooney Turns Heads in a Bold Red Look

Source: MEGA The human rights lawyer turned heads in a bold red ensemble as she met with the Greek president.

The international human rights lawyer looked polished in a striking red skirt suit as she greeted Tasoulas. Clooney wore her long brunette hair in loose waves and completed the sophisticated ensemble with a coordinating blouse, black heels and understated jewelry. Her latest look comes shortly after she accompanied husband George Clooney to the Venice Film Festival, where the actor received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

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Amal Clooney's Work on the Parthenon Sculptures Takes Center Stage

Source: MEGA Amal Clooney's past work on the Parthenon Sculptures was a major focus of her meeting with Konstantinos Tasoulas.

Amal's history with Greece played an important role in Thursday's meeting. Tasoulas praised her contribution to Greece's campaign to reunite the Parthenon Sculptures, calling the legal opinion she helped prepare "really crucial." He also presented Clooney with a printed edition of the 2014 legal opinion she co-authored with Geoffrey Robertson and Norman Palmer. Amal returned the gesture by giving the president two of her legal books, The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law and Freedom of Speech in International Law.

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Amal Clooney Returns to Greece 12 Years Later

Source: MEGA Amal Clooney returned to Greece 12 years after her previous visit connected to the country's efforts to reunite the Parthenon Sculptures.

The mom-of-two's latest trip marks 12 years since she traveled to Greece in connection with the Parthenon Sculptures issue. This time, she was invited to Athens by UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Constantza Sbokou Constantakopoulou for events focused on the protection and promotion of culture. Her schedule also included a closed-door discussion on "Artificial Intelligence and Culture" and an official dinner at the Acropolis Museum supporting UNESCO's cultural initiatives.

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Amal Clooney Continues Her International Human Rights Work

Source: MEGA Amal Clooney's trip to Athens put the spotlight on her work as an international human rights lawyer and advocate for cultural heritage.

Though Amal frequently makes headlines alongside her Hollywood husband, her trip to Athens put the focus firmly on her work as an international human rights lawyer. During her conversation with Tasoulas, Amal spoke about culture as an area that can contribute to "friendship and peace" at a time when the world faces significant divisions.

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Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney wed in 2014.