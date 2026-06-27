George Clooney’s Wife Amal Says Her Work and Personal Life 'Look Quite Different' Since Marrying the A-Lister in 2014

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After Amal and George Clooney tied the knot in 2014, their lives drastically changed. The human rights lawyer, 48, opened up at a Cartier Dialogues event in Bangkok, Thailand, earlier this month where she got candid about married life.

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Source: MEGA The couple share two kids together.

"I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix and then I got married and that changed quite a lot," Amal said. "And at first I was kind of conscious of that one-dimensional view where I felt like, well, I can't be seen wearing this dress or doing this because I'm in front of a judge on Monday," she explained.

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Amal Clooney Said Life Before Her Marriage Seemed 'Easier'

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney met in 2013.

The Lebanese-British attorney continued: "But you know it just doesn't matter as much as living your life, and ultimately if you're good at what you do, that is going to shine through or not. I wouldn't allow that factor to stop me from doing things that were important for my family or for my relationship." "It was easier when I could decide what kind of exposure I got. It was something new to navigate," Amal admitted.

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George and Amal Clooney Share 2 Kids Together

Source: MEGA George Clooney once said he's 'proud' to be Amal's husband.

Amal and the Oscar winner, 65, began a relationship after meeting through a mutual friend in July 2013. In 2017, the couple welcomed fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella, 9. George gushed over his wife of over a decade in February 2025 in an interview with The New York Times, telling the outlet he's "proud" to be wedded to her. The Up in the Air star said “everything made sense” after the two fell in love.

Source: MEGA George Clooney said 'everything made sense' after they fell in love.