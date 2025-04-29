Donald Trump's New Sanction Could Ban George Clooney's Wife Amal From United States

Amal Clooney and others may be denied entry into the U.S. under a new sanction from Donald Trump.

New sanctions from Donald Trump could prevent Amal Clooney and others from entering the U.S.

Trump issued an executive order naming British lawyer and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan in its annex in February, making him the first lawyer to face U.S. sanctions for his advice provided in the case. If additional sanctions end up getting handed down, Clooney may not be able to enter the U.S., where she owns a home with her husband, George Clooney .

Last week, the Financial Times reported the U.K. Foreign Office warned several high-level attorneys about Trump’s administration leveling sanctions due to legal advice they gave in International Criminal Court in a case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant .

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Gallant and Netanyahu on charges of war crimes related to Israel’s behavior in Gaza. The court also charged three now-deceased leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, who attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

The executive order Donald put out related to this noted Israel and the United States are not party to the Rome Statue — the treaty that established the ICC — adding that the court “abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants" for Gallant and Netanyahu.

Amal was born in Lebanon in 1978 and her family emigrated to the United Kingdom to escape a civil war when she was 2 years old. She attended school at Oxford and New York University and is licensed to practice law in both England and the United States.