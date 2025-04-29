Donald Trump's New Sanction Could Ban George Clooney's Wife Amal From United States
New sanctions from Donald Trump could prevent Amal Clooney and others from entering the U.S.
Last week, the Financial Times reported the U.K. Foreign Office warned several high-level attorneys about Trump’s administration leveling sanctions due to legal advice they gave in International Criminal Court in a case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Trump issued an executive order naming British lawyer and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan in its annex in February, making him the first lawyer to face U.S. sanctions for his advice provided in the case. If additional sanctions end up getting handed down, Clooney may not be able to enter the U.S., where she owns a home with her husband, George Clooney.
In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Gallant and Netanyahu on charges of war crimes related to Israel’s behavior in Gaza. The court also charged three now-deceased leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, who attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.
The executive order Donald put out related to this noted Israel and the United States are not party to the Rome Statue — the treaty that established the ICC — adding that the court “abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants" for Gallant and Netanyahu.
Amal was born in Lebanon in 1978 and her family emigrated to the United Kingdom to escape a civil war when she was 2 years old. She attended school at Oxford and New York University and is licensed to practice law in both England and the United States.
- 'Off the Rails': Donald Trump Will Eventually Go to Jail, Predicts Former White House Attorney
- 'This Never Happens': Donald Trump's 'Outrageous' New York Gag Order Criticized by Former Watergate Prosecutor
- Donald Trump To Be Issued Gag Order Ahead Of Arrest, Could See Jail Time If Violated, Former President's Legal Team Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alexandro Maria Tirelli, an international criminal lawyer, spoke to People to explain there is a definite chance of fellow U.K. attorneys facing sanctions and being banned from entering the U.S.
Donald’s order invoked a few acts, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, which allows him to freeze assets, deny entry and prohibit economic transactions to people deemed as “hostile to American interests.” Alexandro also explained an executive order does not require due process or a criminal conviction, meaning the Trump administration has the power to decide who they deem as a threat.
With an executive order, there is no way to appeal it other than a federal lawsuit, which can last from six to 24 months.
People reached out to a representative for George regarding the report in the Financial Times, but they declined to comment.