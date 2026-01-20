or
Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's Relationship Timeline: From 'Summer House' Romance to Split After 4 Years of Marriage

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke announced their split after four years of marriage.

Jan. 20 2026, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

2015: Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Began Dating

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's relationship was plagued by controversies prior to their split.

Summer House stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's love story only lasted a few summers.

Although the Bravo series premiered in 2017, the costars began dating shortly after they met in the summer of 2015. They went on and off again around the time the show debuted in March 2017.

March 2017: Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Shared Their Relationship on 'Summer House'

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke documented their relationship on 'Summer House.'

After making several appearances in the early episodes of Summer House, Batula and Cooke officially documented their romance on the show starting in the first season's finale.

"[It was] all about figuring out if I was ready for a relationship. I spent the first half hooking up with my ex-girlfriend, which was confusing, and I spent the second half hooking up with other girls, which actually kind of helped because I think I finally figured it out," said Cooke.

Meanwhile, Batula added in a confessional, "I don't know what the future holds. I love him."

April 2018: Amanda Batula Revealed Whether She Had Moved in With Kyle Cooke

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Kyle Cooke admitted to cheating on Amanda Batula several times.

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Batula set the record straight about whether she and Cooke had moved in together.

"We're still living in our own apartments. I still only have a key. I still don't have a toothbrush. There's no drawer. But we're really strong," she clarified.

Batula continued, "There's more conversations about marriage and moving in. And I think the relationship is getting a little bit more serious, and I've made it very clear that [Cooke's] getting old. If I'm not the one, you should probably break up with me because you're wasting your time. But we're headed in a really good direction. And like I said, our relationship is stronger than it's been."

September 2018: Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Confirmed Their Engagement

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: @amandabatula/Instagram

Kyle Cooke called Amanda Batula a 'f------ b----' in an episode of 'Summer House.'

After three years of dating, Cooke popped the question to Batula and announced their engagement on Instagram.

"Future Mr. & Mrs Sendit, reporting for duty 🤴🏼💍👸🏼 #weddingsshouldbefun #nomorecoldfeetcooke #mrandmrssendit #amandatakesthecookie #amandascookin #kissthecooke," he captioned the post.

Batula also shared the big news on her own page, writing, "Hey guys, we did a thing 💍🖤😱."

September 2021: Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Got Married

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: @amandabatula/Instagram

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke did not welcome kids during their marriage.

The reality TV stars exchanged vows in Batula's hometown of Hillsborough, N.J., in September 2021. The twosome had to postpone the ceremony several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic before they finally sealed their union with a kiss.

Amanda Batula

August 2022: Amanda Batula Opened Up About Her Marriage to Kyle Cooke

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: @amandabatula/Instagram

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke shared they wanted to have kids together.

Before their first wedding anniversary, Batula revealed their marriage was "not perfect" but had been "close to perfect."

"We have our two dogs right now and we are so happy with the little family that we have. It's perfect. I would love more dogs. That's in my future — more dogs!" she disclosed.

This echoed what she told attendees of BravoCon in October 2022, saying, "[I had] the post-wedding blues is what they call it. I definitely sunk into a deep hole of depression, and it just was sad. But once I got out of that, I think it was a lot of fun [to be married]."

March 2023: Kyle Cooke Allegedly Cheated on Amanda Batula Again

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: @amandabatula/Instagram

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke were originally supposed to tie the knot in September 2020.

In March 2023, DeuxMoi dropped a blind item accusing Cooke of cheating on Batula again. The then-couple dismissed the report during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Prior to their wedding, Cooke admitted to cheating on Batula multiple times in 2017 and 2018, noting he had "been unfaithful" since he was 16.

October 2024: Amanda Batula Addressed the Breakup Rumors

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: @amandabatula/Instagram

The COVID-19 pandemic affected Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's wedding date.

Following the cheating rumors and the drama depicted on Summer House, Batula and Cooke were hit with breakup buzz.

"It's the same old schtick with us," she clarified to Entertainment Tonight. "Nothing's new. I feel like everyone would know if something truly was going on. I don't think we've ever been able to keep anything a secret."

Batula also admitted she forgot to wear her wedding ring sometimes, but "it means nothing."

"I promise you… Everyone knows I'm married," she continued.

February 2025: Divorce Speculation Emerged

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: @amandabatula/Instagram

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke reportedly tried therapy before their split.

The breakup speculation did not stop there as Batula and Cooke ignited divorce rumors in 2025.

Speaking in an interview with E! News, she revealed they were "doing great."

"Our entire relationship there have been some sort of rumors going on, from me being pregnant to us getting divorced," said Batula. "It seems to be something new every time, but none of them are true. I'm not pregnant, we're not getting divorced."

Cooke added, "We're a pretty open book, and we are by no means perfect. I think that, for better for worse, we've never really held back."

January 2026: Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Confirmed Their Split After 4 Years of Marriage

amanda batula kyle cooke relationship timeline
Source: @amandabatula/Instagram

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke were married for four years.

On January 19, Batula and Cooke shared their joint statement on their respective Instagram Stories, confirming their split after four years of marriage.

"After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple," they wrote. "We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing."

The estranged couple added, "It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter."

