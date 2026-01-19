or
It's Over! Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula announced they're breaking up after four years of marriage.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Summer House costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have called it quits on their four-year marriage.

"After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple," they wrote in a joint statement on their Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19. "We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing."

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke have split after nearly a decade together.

"It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time. since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter," the duo added.

The pair didn't mention how this will affect Batula's involvement in Cooke's Loverboy brand.

When Did Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Start Dating?

The reality stars first started dating in 2015.

The Bravo stars wed in September 2021 but first started their romance in 2015.

The estranged spouses endured multiple ups and downs, but the DJ, 43, popped the question in 2018.

Even after the wedding, the two struggled to keep things together, mostly stemming from Cooke's late-night partying habits and workaholic ways, as seen on the hit show.

Kyle Cooke

Inside the Pair's Rollercoaster Romance

The Bravo costars got married in 2021.

They also dealt with infidelity issues, as Cooke confessed to being unfaithful in 2017. When the two went to couples therapy during a 2024 episode, Batula, 34, admitted his actions still affect her.

"It's not that he cheated on me so long ago — and people talk about it all the time that I'm like, so caught up on the cheating, or that I bring it up — it is the PTSD from that instance, and it's easier to just sum it up in 'He cheated on me' than to tell you a sob story of everything I've been through since," she spilled of how she was feeling.

Amanda Batula Jokes About Rumors That They Were Living Separately in 2025

Batula laughed off rumors that she was living separately from Cooke in December 2025.

Marital tension was hinted at in the trailer for Season 10 — which debuts on Tuesday, February 3 — but the pair also poked fun at rumors that they were living apart late last year.

"Hey guys, it’s taken me a while to talk about this, but I just wanted to confirm the rumors that Kyle and I are living separately," she said as she showed off a small children's toy play house in a December 7, 2025 Instagram video. "This is my new house."

"I just wanted to show you guys. This is my new house. It’s small, it’s kind of all that I can afford," the swimwear design joked as she crawled inside the plastic house. "I decorated for the holidays, I’m really excited. I could really use your support at this time and some privacy while we figure this out. Thanks so much."

