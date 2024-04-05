Amanda Bynes' Changing Looks Over the Years in 10 Photos

Amanda Bynes , who started her career when she was seven, attended the 15th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Her appearance came two years after she wrapped up her stints on All That and The Amanda Show.

After her Nickelodeon stint, Bynes appeared in more movies and shows. She turned heads at the world premiere of The Break-Up at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood while donning a black top.

Bynes looked more mature when she appeared on the red carpet event of the 2007 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheater.

The What I Like About You star arrived at the Run Fatboy Run premiere in Hollywood, Calif.

Bynes became a showstopper on the pink carpet for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Fla. She wore a black, one-sleeve mini dress that highlighted her beauty.

Bynes tweeted, "I know 24 is a young age to retire but you heard it here first I've retired."

"I've never written the movies & tv shows I've been apart of I've only acted like the characters the producers or directors wanted me to play," she wrote.

In 2009, Bynes was spotted leaving George Hair Salon in Beverly Hills. One year later, she announced on Twitter — now X — about her retirement from acting.

While Bynes briefly returned to the public eye in 2017, she posted her oldest Instagram update in October 2023. At the time, she announced she was working on a coffee table book.

"We are working on a top-secret photoshoot tomorrow in L.A. If you want details, please text me," she said in the clip.

Bynes looked extremely different from her Nickelodeon days, leading the public to throw her questions about whether she underwent plastic surgery.

In the first episode of her podcast with her best friend, Paul Sieminski, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, the former child star opened up about her life.

"Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos. It shouldn't matter," she said of the heart tattoo on her face, which she debuted in 2019. "I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corner of my eyes."

Bynes continued, "It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look."

She added it was one of the greatest things he had ever done in her life.