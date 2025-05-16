'She's Truly One of the Best': Amanda Bynes' Ex-Costar Taran Killam Praises 'Talented' Star After She Left the 'Tough' World of Showbiz

The High Potential actor also shared how The Amanda Show helped launch his own acting career.

“It was my first job, literally the last week of high school, I got cast on her show,” Killam recalled about the Nickelodeon sketch comedy hit that ran from 1999 to 2002.

“We worked together for three weeks, then. I went away to college, I didn’t have an agent anymore, and I was focused on school. They called me back to do more, they helped me get an agent,” he said.