Kenan Thompson Is 'Rooting' for Amanda Bynes 'From Afar' After Childhood Costars' Alleged Trauma Was Exposed in New Nickelodeon Documentary

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kenan Thompson wishes nothing but the best for Amanda Bynes.

During a recent guest appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Thompson revealed the current status of his relationship with the fellow Nickelodeon childhood star after her alleged trauma was exposed in the bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Source: MEGA

Kenan Thompson said he hasn't spoken to Amanda Bynes since she was 'really, really young.'

"I unfortunately haven’t spoken to Amanda since she was really, really young," Thompson, who starred alongside Bynes on the hit '90s show All That, admitted. "Like when she was doing her first movies. I think the soccer movie [She's the Man] was around that time, was the last time I actually saw her."

The Kenan & Kel star noted: "I’m just rooting for her from afar."

Source: MEGA

Kenan Thompson is 'rooting for' Amanda Bynes 'from afar.'

Thompson and Bynes were both child employees of Nickelodeon throughout the time period of alleged toxic and abusive environment analyzed in the new explosive docuseries.

The 45-year-old previously shed light on his memories of Bynes, 37, in his December 2023 memoir, When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice From a Professional Clown.

Source: MEGA

The comedian starred alongside Amanda Bynes in the hit '90s show 'All That.'

In the book, Thompson described Bynes as an "adorable" young girl who "had a ginormous range of talent."

"She was the best, man; we were very close," the Good Burger alum expressed. "She was funny whether the cameras were rolling or not."

He continued: "She was an old soul, it was almost like she’d made the decision at that young of an age to be the next Carol Burnett. I remember she was so knowledgeable about Lucille Ball’s comedy style. I connected with her because she was laser-focused like me and had a very sweet, supportive family, too."

"Unfortunately, some leeches sent her down a dark path," Thompson confessed, seemingly referring to former disgraced Nickelodeon producers like Dan Schneider and Brian Peck.

Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes suffers mental health issues after allegedly enduring trauma as a childhood Nickelodeon star.

"When she went left for a little while, we all were sad. I cared about her, and I still do. She’s good people," he concluded.

During his recent appearance on Tamron Hall's talk show, Thompson also opened up about his reaction to the explosive Quiet on Set docuseries, admitting he "wasn’t really aware of a lot of" the shocking allegations brought to light — including the alleged sexual abuse Drake Bell endured from Peck, now a convicted s-- offender — because "these things happened after [he] left" the network.

Source: OK!

Still, Thompson appeared upset over the things he learned all these years later, as he stated: "It’s supposed to be a safe place you know? It’s supposed to be a safe place for kids and to hear all about that it’s just like, 'How dare you?'"

"I think it’s a good thing that the doc is out and is putting things on display that need to be — stories that need to be told for accountability sake," he explained. "But it’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place."

"I have fond memories of my co-stars and stuff like that, so, to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that, it’s just, it’s really tough," Thompson added, noting his heart goes "out to anybody that’s been victimized."

