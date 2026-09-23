Slim Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her Figure as She's Spotted With Her Boyfriend on Rare Outing

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Amanda Bynes enjoyed a low-key day out with her boyfriend, Zachary Khan, during a casual coffee run in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by a news outlet, the former child star was spotted walking alongside the businessman on a sunny day. Bynes placed her arm around his shoulder as she chatted with her boyfriend during their relaxed outing.

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Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes stepped out for a casual coffee run with boyfriend Zachary Khan.

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Bynes kept her look casual for the day, wearing a white graphic T-shirt with cropped pink pants featuring ruffled details along the sides. She completed the outfit with white sneakers, oversized sunglasses and a large black handbag. Khan kept things just as understated in an all-black outfit that included a baseball cap, sunglasses, a button-down shirt and pants. In another shot, the Easy A star carried two iced coffees while going down the stairs.

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Bynes Opened Up About Her Weight-Loss Journey

Source: MEGA The former child star carried two iced coffees during the Los Angeles outing.

The Los Angeles outing comes as Bynes continues to make changes to her appearance after losing more than 30 pounds with the help of popular weight-loss medications. The Hairspray star has been candid about her journey, previously discussing her use of GLP-1 medication in posts shared with followers. Bynes first spoke publicly about her weight-loss efforts in June 2025. At the time, she shared on her Instagram Story that she had started taking the weight-loss medicine. "Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome," Bynes said at the time in the video.

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Bynes Called Her Progress ‘Inspiring’

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes has openly discussed her weight-loss journey and use of GLP-1 medication.

She later explained that part of her motivation was to "look better in paparazzi pictures...so you don’t see my double chin from strange angles." That same year, Bynes shared that she had reached 151 pounds with the help of the medication. She described her progress as "inspiring," although she said she still felt self-conscious about her body. Her focus on her appearance has continued into this year. Sources close to the star told TMZ that she was hoping to lose another 30 pounds while working toward her "dream body." In another Instagram update, Bynes shared how she felt about the treatment. "I'm really glad that I'm on the injection. It's really working for me, and I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute," she shared.

Bynes and Khan's Relationship

Source: MEGA The couple confirmed their relationship in September 2025.