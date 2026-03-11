Slimmed-Down Amanda Bynes Spotted on Rare Low-Key Thrifting Outing With Boyfriend Zachary Khan

Article continues below advertisement

A newly slimmed-down Amanda Bynes was spotted out on a rare, low-key date with her boyfriend, Zachary Khan. The former child star, 39, was seen holding hands with her partner on a sunny Los Angeles day in new photos obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, March 10.

Amanda Bynes Went on Low-Key Date

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes went public with her new relationship in September 2025.

The pair, who confirmed their relationship in September 2025, were seen leaving a Goodwill thrift store before stopping for an oil change at a nearby Valvoline. The Amanda Show alum showed off her slim figure in a white monochrome outfit, wearing a tank top and high-waisted jeans, while her boyfriend dressed in all-black. Bynes wore her bleached blonde hair down and sported long pink acrylic nails. The couple capped off their outing with a pit stop at a gas station, grabbing Red Bulls for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Amanda Bynes' Weight Loss Made Headlines Last Year

Source: MEGA; @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram In December 2025, Amanda Bynes revealed she lost more than 30 pounds.

Bynes' weight loss has made headlines in recent months, with the She's the Man actress revealing in November 2025 that she was using GLP-1 medication to shed the pounds she gained due to depression. “I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video posted on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.” Bynes added, “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173. I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Amanda Bynes Revealed 30-Pound Weight Loss in December 2025

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes called her weight loss 'inspiring.'

Just one month later, Bynes revealed she'd lost more than 30 pounds in her health journey. “I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote alongside a recent paparazzi photo. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

Amanda Bynes Reportedly Plans to Lose More Weight

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes reportedly hopes to lose another thirty pounds.