Troubled Star Amanda Bynes Reveals She Wrote a Screenplay With Her 'Bestie' Despite Leaving Hollywood

Article continues below advertisement

Don’t count her out! Amanda Bynes, 39, vanished from the Hollywood scene in 2010 following the production of Easy A, where she starred alongside Emma Stone as Marianne Bryant, a devout Christian student. Although she announced her retirement from acting in June of that year, the former Nickelodeon star has finally decided to reemerge into the entertainment industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Announces She and Her Friend Wrote a Screenplay

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes and her 'bestie' are writing a screenplay about a girl wanting to become a clown.

In a post on her Instagram Story on Friday, September 5, Bynes shared details of the screenplay she and her friend Dylan Syrett have begun writing. “Here’s my screenplay I’m writing with my bestie @dylansyrett!” she captioned her post, featuring a screenshot of their work. The narrative of Bynes’ story includes the main character, Kendall, who tells her mom she wants to become a clown. “No baby. Why do you want to be a clown? You could be a ballerina or a doctor,” the mom tells Kendall.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes' Screenplay

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram The actress did not reveal if her screenplay is intended for a movie or television series.

At one point in the blueprint, the camera is directed to cut from a scene of a young Kendall “taking drags of a crayon” in her parents’ driveway to when she was 26 years old, smoking a cigarette and wearing the same clown makeup she wore as a 6-year-old. Kendall eventually makes it to clown school as an adult, where she joins others. “Some ppl are sitting on chairs by vanities with mirrors putting on clown makeup,” the screenplay reads. Bynes hasn’t revealed if she is considering taking on the role of Kendall or if the blueprint is intended for a movie or television series. If she does star in the screenplay, it will mark her first appearance in film since leaving the industry 15 years ago.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Announces Retirement From Acting in 2010

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes announced her retirement form acting in 2010.

When she announced her retirement from acting on X, she explained how she lost her passion for being in front of the camera. “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” she tweeted in June 2010. “If I don’t love something anymore I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore so I’ve stopped doing it.” “I know 24 is a young age to retire but you heard it here first,” she wrote. “I’ve #retired.”

Amanda Bynes 'Couldn't Stand' Her Own Appearance on Camera

Source: mega Amanda Bynes shared how not liking the way she looked on camera led her to become 'depressed.'