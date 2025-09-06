Troubled Star Amanda Bynes Reveals She Wrote a Screenplay With Her 'Bestie' Despite Leaving Hollywood
Don’t count her out!
Amanda Bynes, 39, vanished from the Hollywood scene in 2010 following the production of Easy A, where she starred alongside Emma Stone as Marianne Bryant, a devout Christian student.
Although she announced her retirement from acting in June of that year, the former Nickelodeon star has finally decided to reemerge into the entertainment industry.
Amanda Bynes Announces She and Her Friend Wrote a Screenplay
In a post on her Instagram Story on Friday, September 5, Bynes shared details of the screenplay she and her friend Dylan Syrett have begun writing. “Here’s my screenplay I’m writing with my bestie @dylansyrett!” she captioned her post, featuring a screenshot of their work.
The narrative of Bynes’ story includes the main character, Kendall, who tells her mom she wants to become a clown. “No baby. Why do you want to be a clown? You could be a ballerina or a doctor,” the mom tells Kendall.
Amanda Bynes' Screenplay
At one point in the blueprint, the camera is directed to cut from a scene of a young Kendall “taking drags of a crayon” in her parents’ driveway to when she was 26 years old, smoking a cigarette and wearing the same clown makeup she wore as a 6-year-old.
Kendall eventually makes it to clown school as an adult, where she joins others. “Some ppl are sitting on chairs by vanities with mirrors putting on clown makeup,” the screenplay reads.
Bynes hasn’t revealed if she is considering taking on the role of Kendall or if the blueprint is intended for a movie or television series. If she does star in the screenplay, it will mark her first appearance in film since leaving the industry 15 years ago.
Amanda Bynes Announces Retirement From Acting in 2010
When she announced her retirement from acting on X, she explained how she lost her passion for being in front of the camera.
“Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” she tweeted in June 2010. “If I don’t love something anymore I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore so I’ve stopped doing it.”
“I know 24 is a young age to retire but you heard it here first,” she wrote. “I’ve #retired.”
Amanda Bynes 'Couldn't Stand' Her Own Appearance on Camera
Bynes later explained in 2018 that when she watched herself in Easy A, released the same year she retired, she couldn’t fathom her own appearance.
“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie… I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” she told an outlet. Bynes also shared how, at the time, she was battling an addiction to Adderall, admitting that her body dysmorphia could have been linked to “drug-induced psychosis.”
She also fell into “depression” after filming wrapped for She’s the Man, where she starred as a woman who dressed like a man in order to play on the male-led soccer team. The 2006 film caused her to scrutinize the way she looked despite being known to her fans as a beautiful, talented young woman.