Amanda Peet Reveals Which of Her Costars Is Her Celebrity Hall Pass: 'I Shouldn't Be Saying This'

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Amanda Peet is spilling the tea on her celebrity crush! During an appearance on TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle on Thursday, October 1, the 54-year-old actress was put on the spot when Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones asked her to name her celebrity hall pass.

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Source: MEGA The pair previously worked together.

Peet initially seemed hesitant to reveal the answer, joking, “I shouldn’t be saying this,” before eventually naming one of her former costars as her pick: Joshua Jackson. The hilarious confession came during a lighthearted conversation with the hosts, as Peet also opened up about her family life, raising teenagers and what's ahead for her Apple TV series Your Friends & Neighbors.

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Amanda Jokes About Her Celebrity Hall Pass

Source: NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE Amanda couldn't help but laugh as the conversation turned toward her celebrity crush.

Peet couldn't help but laugh as the conversation turned toward her celebrity crush, especially since she's been married to David Benioff for nearly two decades. The actress and the Game of Thrones co-creator tied the knot in 2006 and share three children: daughters Frances, 19, and Molly, 15, as well as son Henry, 11.

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Source: NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE The exchange offered viewers a playful glimpse of the star's personality.

That didn't stop Bush Hager and Jones from having a little fun with Peet's confession. Though Peet appeared slightly embarrassed about admitting she had a crush on someone she'd previously worked with, the revelation was all in good fun as the hosts continued teasing her about her answer. The candid exchange offered viewers a playful glimpse at Peet's personality outside of her onscreen roles.

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Amanda Teases 'Your Friends & Neighbors' Season 3

Source: APPLE TV/YOUTUBE Amanda certainly wasn't prepared to leave without revealing at least one secret.

Peet's visit also allowed her to discuss what's next for the Apple TV series. The actress stars as Mel Cooper in the Apple TV drama opposite Jon Hamm, who plays Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager who turns to stealing from his wealthy neighbors after losing his job. During the October 1 interview, Peet teased the show's upcoming third season, though she was careful not to give away too much about what viewers can expect. The series has become one of her most prominent recent television roles.

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Source: NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE Amanda spoke about her cancer battle on the show.