Jon Hamm Insists He Didn’t Use a 'Butt Double' During Racy 'Your Friends & Neighbors' Scene

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Jon Hamm wants people to give him credit where credit is due — even when it comes to his backside. During the Monday, March 30, episode of “Radio Andy,” the actor, 55, claimed he did not use a “butt double” for a sultry scene in Your Friends & Neighbors.

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Source: MEGA Jon Hamm did not have a 'butt double.'

Host Andy Cohen pointed out how the star’s exterior was exposed in the “first six and a half minutes of Season 2.” "It’s my real butt, I think,” Hamm quipped. "Do you have a butt double?" Cohen asked, to which his guest star denied. Hamm admitted he didn’t even remember the naked moment, and if there was an issue about his appearance, he would leave it to the post-production team to fix. “So, you did no extra squats? You don't even remember that this happened?" Cohen asked, amazed that Hamm spent no extra time in the gym to prepare for the scene.

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Jon Hamm Wore Prosthetic Pierced Nipples

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm stars on 'Your Friends & Neighbors.'

This is not the first time the TV star has exposed his body on screen. In 2023, he sported prosthetic pierced nipples for his role in Fargo. "I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples," he spilled in a panel at the time. "The crew doesn’t get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nippleologist."

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Jon Hamm Flaunts Ripped Body at the Beach

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm is married to Anna Osceola.

Last July, the 55-year-old showed off his authentic, toned physique as he went shirtless on the beach. He strolled along the water in a pair of black swim trunks before taking a plunge in the water.

Inside Jon Hamm's Relationship With Anna Osceola

Source: MEGA Jon Hamm enjoys traveling to 'relax' with his wife.