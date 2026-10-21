Amanda Seyfried Gives Rare Update on Co-Parenting With Ex Thomas Sadoski Following Their Split

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Amanda Seyfried is taking a more selective approach to her acting career as she and ex-husband Thomas Sadoski navigate life after their split, with their two children remaining their top priority. The Mean Girls star opened up about their co-parenting arrangement in a new interview, revealing that she's been staying close to home with their kids while Sadoski continues working.

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Seyfried Is Turning Down Projects That Would Take Her Too Far From Home

Source: MEGA Seyfried is only taking projects close to home.

Seyfried, 40, revealed that she's being more selective about her acting projects, prioritizing roles filmed in New York and New Jersey so she can remain close to her young children. With her ex-husband also juggling work commitments, the former couple must coordinate their schedules to balance their careers and parenting responsibilities. "If it’s shooting in Spain, we’re not going to do it because right now, the kids are a specific age, and my ex-husband’s working," she explained. For now, the Letters to Juliet star is putting her family's needs first, even if that means passing up certain acting opportunities.

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"We've Got Each Other Forever'

Source: MEGA The former couple will continue to raise their kids together.

Seyfried and Sadoski announced their separation in September after nine years of marriage, making it clear that they remain committed to maintaining a strong family bond despite their split. "We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD," the former couple said in a joint statement. Neither Seyfried nor Sadoski revealed what led to their breakup, instead emphasizing their shared commitment to their family.

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Their Kids Remain the Center of Their Decision

Source: MEGA Sadoski and Seyfried usually keep their family life private.

Seyfried and Sadoski share two children: daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas Jr., 6. The former couple has largely kept their family life out of the spotlight, spending much of their time at their farm in upstate New York, away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. With her family based in New York, the Jennifer's Body actress prefers to take on projects closer to home, allowing her to balance her acting career with motherhood without spending extended periods away from her children.

Their Relationship Began Onstage

Source: MEGA Sadoski and Seyfried ended their nine years of marriage in 2026.