Amanda Seyfried Gives Rare Update on Co-Parenting With Ex Thomas Sadoski Following Their Split
Oct. 21 2026, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Amanda Seyfried is taking a more selective approach to her acting career as she and ex-husband Thomas Sadoski navigate life after their split, with their two children remaining their top priority.
The Mean Girls star opened up about their co-parenting arrangement in a new interview, revealing that she's been staying close to home with their kids while Sadoski continues working.
Seyfried Is Turning Down Projects That Would Take Her Too Far From Home
Seyfried, 40, revealed that she's being more selective about her acting projects, prioritizing roles filmed in New York and New Jersey so she can remain close to her young children.
With her ex-husband also juggling work commitments, the former couple must coordinate their schedules to balance their careers and parenting responsibilities.
"If it’s shooting in Spain, we’re not going to do it because right now, the kids are a specific age, and my ex-husband’s working," she explained.
For now, the Letters to Juliet star is putting her family's needs first, even if that means passing up certain acting opportunities.
"We've Got Each Other Forever'
Seyfried and Sadoski announced their separation in September after nine years of marriage, making it clear that they remain committed to maintaining a strong family bond despite their split.
"We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD," the former couple said in a joint statement.
Neither Seyfried nor Sadoski revealed what led to their breakup, instead emphasizing their shared commitment to their family.
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Their Kids Remain the Center of Their Decision
Seyfried and Sadoski share two children: daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas Jr., 6. The former couple has largely kept their family life out of the spotlight, spending much of their time at their farm in upstate New York, away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.
With her family based in New York, the Jennifer's Body actress prefers to take on projects closer to home, allowing her to balance her acting career with motherhood without spending extended periods away from her children.
Their Relationship Began Onstage
Seyfried and Sadoski first met in 2015 while starring together in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. They later reunited for the 2017 film The Last Word, with their friendship eventually blossoming into romance. The couple went on to tie the knot that same year.
According to People, the pair secretly eloped, with Sadoski gushing about his new wife at the time.
"She’s the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world," he said.