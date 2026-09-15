Amanda Seyfried and Husband Thomas Sadoski Split After 9 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Been Separated for a While'

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Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski announced they're parting ways after nine years of marriage. "We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit," they shared in a joint statement to People on Tuesday, September 15. "We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD." It's unclear if either of them have officially filed for divorce.

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Inside Their Relationship

Source: mega The pair wed in 2017.

The movie star, 40, and the Life in Pieces alum, 50, began dating in 2015 and wed two years later. "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing," Sadoski previously spilled of their nuptials. "It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other." They are parents to daughter Nina, born in 2017, and son Thomas Jr., whom they welcomed in 2020. Though the two have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the Mean Girls alum has occasionally shared photos of their tots on Instagram, making sure to conceal their faces.

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The Stars Lived on a Farm in Upstate New York

Source: mega The estranged spouses insisted things are 'good' between them despite the split.

One of the reasons the family has been able to maintain privacy is due to living far away from Hollywood, choosing to reside at a farm in New York. "I moved upstate long before I had a family," Seyfried previously told Forbes. "Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature." "It offers a more balanced life than the city does," the mom-of-two explained, something she said was "essential for my mental health."

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'It's My Dream'

Source: mega The stars run their own animal rescue.

Seyfried and Sadoski went on to open a nonprofit animal rescue on their property, taking in horses, ducks, goats, cats, chickens and more. "When I say it’s a rescue, it’s fully a rescue — it’s my dream," she gushed to Vogue earlier this year, noting that most of the time, the animals "usually come with problems, or they’re really old, or they’re lame, or whatever."

Amanda Seyfried Mourns Her Dog Finn

Source: @mingey/instagram The actress' dog Finn passed away this summer.