or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Amanda Seyfried
OK LogoNEWS

Amanda Seyfried Pokes Fun at Her Own Bizarre Red Carpet Interviews About Elizabeth Holmes: 'What AM I Even Saying'

split of Elizabeth Holmes, Amanda Seyfried.
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X; MEGA

Seyfried poked fun at herself afterwards.

Profile Image

Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Playing Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout has completely altered Amanda Seyfried’s red-carpet interviews into evasive, guarded encounters.

Attending the Academy Museum’s gala right after the release of Nathan Fielder’s You Can See Everything, Seyfried went to great lengths to avoid talking about the documentary.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she was struggling to give interviews, Seyfried deflected with a philosophical response, stating, “It’s interesting, yeah, it’s interesting… But, for a good reason. I don’t know, I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen [and] everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Seyfried Steered Conversations Away From Holmes

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Seyfried deliberately pivoted red-carpet questions toward unrelated topics.
Source: MEGA

Seyfried deliberately pivoted red-carpet questions toward unrelated topics.

When asked what Seyfried would prefer to discuss given that there are "things [she] can't talk about," the actress outlined a surprisingly specific list of safe subjects.

“I like to talk about the emus,” Seyfried said. “I like to talk about Halloween. And you can engage with me if you want to talk about all things having to do with apple pie and olives and really good hard ciders.”

She even cautiously approached a Variety reporter with a direct warning, saying, “Don’t ask me anything! Do not ask me anything,” before claiming she was attending the event strictly for “diamonds.”

Article continues below advertisement

Even Seyfried Found the Interaction Strange

Image of Seyfried publicly admitted her bizarre comments sounded absurd.
Source: MEGA

Seyfried publicly admitted her bizarre comments sounded absurd.

This sudden shift in her red-carpet behavior quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, prompting Seyfried herself to acknowledge how strange the encounter was.

Commenting beneath Instagram footage of one of her clips, she wrote, “What AM I even saying.”

Despite her attempt to laugh off the awkward moments, the interviews sparked widespread speculation as to why she was working so hard to avoid discussing Holmes after having previously portrayed her in Hulu's acclaimed series.

MORE ON:
Amanda Seyfried

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Seyfried Hid Her Role in Fielder's Documentary

image of Seyfried carefully concealed her major involvement in Fielder's project.
Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X

Seyfried carefully concealed her major involvement in Fielder's project.

As it turns out, Seyfried’s defensive approach was an intentional tactic to guard a massive secret regarding You Can See Everything.

The three-hour project follows Holmes during her final days before starting her 11-year prison sentence.

Unexpectedly, Seyfried makes a major appearance halfway through the film, joining the project to portray Holmes in dramatic reenactments and acting as a central figure in the narrative alongside Fielder.

Seyfried Has Yet to Address Her Role in the Documentary

image of Seyfried hasn't made an official statement about her appearance.
Source: MEGA

Seyfried hasn't made an official statement about her appearance.

Because You Can See Everything had only just hit theaters, Seyfried was under strict secrecy not to spoil her surprise involvement before officially addressing it publicly.

Her secret role in the documentary includes watching The Dropout alongside Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, acting as a stand-in for Holmes after her incarceration, and helping Fielder process his time with the family.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.