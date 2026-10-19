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Playing Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout has completely altered Amanda Seyfried’s red-carpet interviews into evasive, guarded encounters. Attending the Academy Museum’s gala right after the release of Nathan Fielder’s You Can See Everything, Seyfried went to great lengths to avoid talking about the documentary. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she was struggling to give interviews, Seyfried deflected with a philosophical response, stating, “It’s interesting, yeah, it’s interesting… But, for a good reason. I don’t know, I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen [and] everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life.”

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Seyfried Steered Conversations Away From Holmes

Source: MEGA Seyfried deliberately pivoted red-carpet questions toward unrelated topics.

When asked what Seyfried would prefer to discuss given that there are "things [she] can't talk about," the actress outlined a surprisingly specific list of safe subjects. “I like to talk about the emus,” Seyfried said. “I like to talk about Halloween. And you can engage with me if you want to talk about all things having to do with apple pie and olives and really good hard ciders.” She even cautiously approached a Variety reporter with a direct warning, saying, “Don’t ask me anything! Do not ask me anything,” before claiming she was attending the event strictly for “diamonds.”

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Even Seyfried Found the Interaction Strange

Source: MEGA Seyfried publicly admitted her bizarre comments sounded absurd.

This sudden shift in her red-carpet behavior quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, prompting Seyfried herself to acknowledge how strange the encounter was. Commenting beneath Instagram footage of one of her clips, she wrote, “What AM I even saying.” Despite her attempt to laugh off the awkward moments, the interviews sparked widespread speculation as to why she was working so hard to avoid discussing Holmes after having previously portrayed her in Hulu's acclaimed series.

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Seyfried Hid Her Role in Fielder's Documentary

Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Seyfried carefully concealed her major involvement in Fielder's project.

As it turns out, Seyfried’s defensive approach was an intentional tactic to guard a massive secret regarding You Can See Everything. The three-hour project follows Holmes during her final days before starting her 11-year prison sentence. Unexpectedly, Seyfried makes a major appearance halfway through the film, joining the project to portray Holmes in dramatic reenactments and acting as a central figure in the narrative alongside Fielder.

Seyfried Has Yet to Address Her Role in the Documentary

Source: MEGA Seyfried hasn't made an official statement about her appearance.