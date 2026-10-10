What Is Elizabeth Holmes Doing Now? Inside the Theranos Founder's Life Years After Her Fraud Conviction

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Elizabeth Holmes is continuing her legal fight to challenge her conviction while serving her federal prison sentence. The infamous Theranos founder has attracted renewed attention following the surprise screening of Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's new documentary, You Can See Everything, at the Telluride Film Festival on September 6. The film chronicles Holmes' life beginning 34 days before she reported to prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct startup. "What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss," the logline states. You Can See Everything is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 16. Scroll down to learn more about what Holmes has been up to in recent years.

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What Happened to Elizabeth Holmes?

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Holmes is the subject of a new A24 documentary.

The case began in October 2015 when The Wall Street Journal's investigative reporting by John Carreyrou raised serious questions about Theranos' blood-testing technology. The company claimed that its technology could detect a wide range of diseases using only a small amount of blood. After years of regulatory investigations, lawsuits and a four-month trial, Holmes was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on investors and three counts of committing fraud on individual investors. "Today's announcement should serve as a reminder that fraud related to medical products will not be tolerated," FDA Assistant Commissioner for Criminal Investigations Catherine A. Hermsen said at the time. "The FDA will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring to justice those who place profits above public health." Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison and began serving her sentence in May 2023 at a minimum-security women's prison camp in Bryan, Texas. In May 2025, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously denied her petition seeking further hearings on her appeal.

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When Will Elizabeth Holmes Be Released?

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Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Elizabeth Holmes is serving 11 years and three months in prison.

Holmes is projected to be released from federal custody in February 2030, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records. The Department of Justice's Victim Notification System also indicates she is scheduled for placement at the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, on August 23, 2027.

What Is Elizabeth Holmes Up to Now?

Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Elizabeth Holmes was convicted in January 2022.