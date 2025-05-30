'Teen Mom' Stars Amber Portwood and Ashley Jones' Feud Escalates: 'Get Off the Internet!'

The tension between the pair began in late May when Jones appeared on a TikTok Live and slammed Portwood. “The fact that you sat on that couch for 16 plus years and you’re still seeing a pediatric psychologist, what the f--- is really going on?” she asked, confirming she was talking about “Amber f------ Portwood.”

Jones said she's “had it” with Portwood’s “funky a-- couch,” her “creepy a-- ventriloquist dolls on her funky a-- couch,” and her “consistent therapeutic sessions where she’s not getting a f------- tool to be a better person.”

“I’m here to tell you, Amber, if you want any chance of getting back with your daughter, you are running out of time,” she added of her strained relationship with daughter Leah Shirley. “If you already don’t have any more time, you’re running out of time, OK? You’re running out of time. Get off whatever drug is making your pupils as big as the f------- globe. Get into some place, maybe an in-person place, maybe a f------- doctor that actually treats adults, do a brain study, I don’t f------- know.”

She also instructed Portwood to “get the f--- off the internet trolling your 16-year-old daughter,” stating she’s “not coming from a place of Anger for Amber” but rather “a place of hurt for Leah."