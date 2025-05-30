'Teen Mom' Stars Amber Portwood and Ashley Jones' Feud Escalates: 'Get Off the Internet!'
Teen Mom stars Ashley Jones and Amber Portwood are going at it!
The tension between the pair began in late May when Jones appeared on a TikTok Live and slammed Portwood. “The fact that you sat on that couch for 16 plus years and you’re still seeing a pediatric psychologist, what the f--- is really going on?” she asked, confirming she was talking about “Amber f------ Portwood.”
Ashley Jones Has 'Had it'
Jones said she's “had it” with Portwood’s “funky a-- couch,” her “creepy a-- ventriloquist dolls on her funky a-- couch,” and her “consistent therapeutic sessions where she’s not getting a f------- tool to be a better person.”
“I’m here to tell you, Amber, if you want any chance of getting back with your daughter, you are running out of time,” she added of her strained relationship with daughter Leah Shirley. “If you already don’t have any more time, you’re running out of time, OK? You’re running out of time. Get off whatever drug is making your pupils as big as the f------- globe. Get into some place, maybe an in-person place, maybe a f------- doctor that actually treats adults, do a brain study, I don’t f------- know.”
She also instructed Portwood to “get the f--- off the internet trolling your 16-year-old daughter,” stating she’s “not coming from a place of Anger for Amber” but rather “a place of hurt for Leah."
Amber Portwood Responds
On May 29, Portwood took to TikTok Live, showing fans she was outside and not on her couch.
“I heard a certain somebody was online talking about me, guys,” Portwood said. “I haven’t talked about anybody on the show, but everybody’s got something to say about me. I’m livin’ rent free in their heads all day, apparently. Let them yap.”
Portwood then directly addressed Jones and Jade Cline, telling them to “remember” when she was “between y’all before you started busting each other’s heads."
“Remember that stuff?” she said. “I do. You have my phone number… seventeen years and these chicks are trying to jump on here, talking about my life still. What are we doing right now in life?”
- Amber Portwood Claims She's Done Using Her Mental Health Struggles As An 'Excuse' For Strained Relationship With Daughter Leah
- Amber Portwood Tells Fan to 'Burn in H---' for Defending Ex Gary Shirley
- Amber Portwood Blasts Leah Shirley While Bragging About 'Smart' Son James: 'It Feels Good to Be a Mom'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ashley Jones Claps Back
Not one to back down from a fight, Jones returned to TikTok to respond to Portwood. “I saw Amber, you made a little Live in response to me,” she said. “I’m so surprised because you were so calm. Your demeanor was so calm. It was almost like you should be talking to your daughter that way. I appreciate the calmness, though, because you don’t talk to Gary [Shirley], Kristina [Shirley] or Leah like that. It just makes me believe that people only go so far with people they know they can go so far with.”
Ashley noted it was “good to know” Amber’s “not totally crazy.”
“You know exactly what’s going on,” she continued. “Secondly, you said something along the lines of people are hating on you. No one’s hating on you. You have nothing that I would ever want. Including custody of either of your kids. That’s just really not the path I chose to take.”
In regards to Amber claiming she doesn’t talk about anyone, Ashley refuted that, saying Amber discusses her “daughter and Kristina often" — typically in a "negative" context.
“I’m so glad you took 16 steps to your backyard to prove to everyone on the internet that you get off that couch!” she added. “I’m still hoping that Rent-a-Center comes for it.”
Amber has yet to respond to Ashley’s latest comments, but it’s likely just a matter of time until she does.