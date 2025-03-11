Amber Portwood Vows to Get 'Teen Mom' Canceled: 'The Show Has Run Its Course'
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Amber Portwood went on a rant on TikTok recently, claiming she wants to get the show canceled.
“God works in mysterious ways, y’all,” she shared in a conversation with TikTok star Mr. Hoodz. “I wish I could say more. Is that in my contract? Nope. You shouldn’t have f----- me.” When asked if they’re gonna cancel the show, Portwood replied, “If it isn’t canceled, I’ll get it canceled… I swear, here’s the thing… I started this b----- and all these girls now are starting to form into this ball of hatefulness and just like, hey, look, if y’all want this show, take the f------ show. Take the reins. I’m not delusional. This is real s---. They can take the reins. They can take that show.”
Portwood also sounded off on people thinking Maci Bookout started the show. “Hey, good luck to everybody,” she rambled, before boldly claiming “the show has run its course.” “I don’t watch the show,” she added. “I just go off of what I hear or what they say.”
Portwood also went at her ex Gary Shirley, calling him a “f------ pawn in a f------- show.”
“He’s never even had a job,” she ranted. “I’m the only one that’s had a f------- job here, y’all. Like, I’m done!”
While she explained she thought Shirley “wanted to do good” by her because of their past, she said he’s “turned bad" due to getting more money.
“He’s not a full-time dad!” she boldly claimed. “Kristina [Shirley]’s a full-time dad.”
As for why she came back to Teen Mom in the first place, Amber revealed she did it for her daughter — and to keep Gary and Kristina from “losing their s---.”
“I feel so defeated,” she continued, “knowing how much I sacrificed my privacy…I’m so sad that people think of me the way they do, and it’s all because of one man — just one man!— who lied out of his f------ teeth. Just one, that’s all it took.”
She also slammed those who support her ex, stating, “If you guys keep saying [I’m] a delusional narcissist, you need to send that s--- to Gary! Don’t send that to me. Y’all are really, like, on Gary’s d--- so f------- hard it’s ridiculous.”
“If that’s the case, y’all need to go over there [to his social media],” she added. “Why are you watching me? Because this morning, I had 7,000 people watching me! So, if y’all ride him so hard, then go give him the 7,000 [views]. Go give him all of that bulls---. Because I don’t want it! I don’t care.”
Amber was banned from TikTok Live after her rant, but later FaceTimed with Mr. Hoodz and appeared on his TikTok Live.