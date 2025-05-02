'I'm Done!': Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah Shirley Admits She 'Can't Handle' Relationship With Her Mom

“I’m feeling emotional when it comes to things I just saw… those aren’t boundaries,” Amber shared on a TikTok Live at the time. “I’m her mother. It’s disrespect. What did I, beat her? Did I do bad? Is that what I did? Is that what you’re saying? Nobody’s told me to be accountable, darling. Did you do time in prison? Did you sit and talk with my daughter and let her know that you’re an addict and everything that happened to you? Were you in my shoes? Were you paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to be in your children’s life? I don’t think you could. I don’t even think you could dare walk a mile in my shoes. I’ve done nothing in my life, darling, than try to be in my daughter’s life and was pushed out like a cancer.”

Amber advised people not to “play with” her, insisting she never chose a man over her children. “You caught me on a really bad moment and it can get worse,” she stated. “Don’t mess with me.”

In another TikTok Live, the long-standing reality starlet broke down in tears, claiming she’s done “exactly” what her daughter wanted.

“I came when the cameras weren’t there when she brought that up,” Amber said. “I promise. I got so many pictures and so many videos that I’ve never posted of us just to keep her from not feeling embarrassed or something.”