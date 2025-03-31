REALITY TV 'Emotional' Amber Portwood Breaks Down Over Daughter Leah Shirley, Insists She Was 'Pushed Out' of Her Life Source: @amberportwood1/TikTok; @itsleahtime12/Instagram Amber Portwood broke down over her daughter, Leah Shirley, insisting she was 'pushed out' from her life 'like a cancer.'

Article continues below advertisement

After the March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber Portwood went live on TikTok to discuss the episode, noting she’s been “pushed out like a cancer” from her daughter Leah Shirley’s life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram Amber Portwood said she was feeling 'emotional' after 'things' she saw on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m feeling emotional when it comes to things I just saw… those aren’t boundaries,” Portwood shared. “I’m her mother. It’s disrespect. What did I, beat her? Did I do bad? Is that what I did? Is that what you’re saying? Nobody’s told me to be accountable, darling. Did you do time in prison? Did you sit and talk with my daughter and let her know that you’re an addict and everything that happened to you? Were you in my shoes? Were you paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to be in your children’s life? I don’t think you could. I don’t even think you could dare walk a mile in my shoes. I’ve done nothing in my life, darling, than try to be in my daughter’s life and was pushed out like a cancer.” Portwood advised people not to “play with” her, insisting she never chose a man over her children. “You caught me on a really bad moment and it can get worse,” she stated. “Don’t mess with me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram Amber Portwood advised people not to 'play with' her.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In another TikTok Live, the long-standing reality starlet broke down in tears, claiming she’s done “exactly” what her daughter wanted. “I came when the cameras weren’t there when she brought that up,” Portwood said. “I promise. I got so many pictures and so many videos that I’ve never posted of us just to keep her from not feeling embarrassed or something.” Portwood also addressed Shirley, telling her she’s “so proud” of her and that she “wouldn’t be” who she was today if “it wasn’t for the fact that I was gone sometimes back then.” “I’ve changed so much and you haven’t been able to see,” Portwood continued sharing while crying. “But I’ve never lied to you. You were my first love… the first time I felt love. And if it takes this for you to see since I can’t text you, call you or even… guys, there’s legal stuff but I just can’t anymore.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @itsleahtime12/Instagram Leah Shirley did not celebrate her 16th birthday with Amber Portwood.

Article continues below advertisement

When one critic noted this “didn’t seem genuine,” Portwood insisted those type of remarks are “pushing” Shirley “farther away.” “She sees what you say and she listens to it,” she elaborated. “[There's] so much I can’t say. I say this in the nicest way — I’ll pray for the day when I’m not pushed away because somebody was angry at me. I can’t do anything about that, though, from the past. But just stop hurting me with the one thing you know you can hurt me with.”