Amber Rose Flaunts Her Curves in String Bikini: Photos
Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
Amber Rose is flaunting that body!
The model showed off her curves in a bright blue string bikini in a recent Instagram post, posing outdoors under the sunshine. She completed the look with a cream cowboy hat featuring a red-and-blue band.
Rose then wore her blonde hair straight and loose, letting her tattoos take center stage as she posed on a cushioned outdoor lounge chair.
In one photo, she stretched out across the seat, while another showed her sitting upright and looking directly into the camera.
Rose also gave a shout-out to @stephaniem.marie for her spray tan, adding a series of heart-eyes emojis to the post.
She later shared a video showing off her figure in the same barely there G-string bikini, giving fans another look at her sunny-day ensemble.
“I’ll be 43 this month omg #libraseason 🥰,” she wrote in the caption.
Rose's Bikini Photos Got Fans Talking
Rose's latest post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom headed to the comments section to compliment her appearance.
“Still looking 23 ❤️,” one person wrote.
Another added, “The BADDEST 😍😍😍.”
“43 where !? 😍😍😍,” a third asked.
“Sheesh🔥🔥,” a fourth gushed.
The post comes months after Rose opened up about her past relationship with Kanye West and the night he interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
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Rose Recalled Hyping Up West Before the VMAs
During a May 5 appearance on the “Ball in the Family Podcast With Lonzo & Gelo Ball,” Rose recalled encouraging West to get into the party spirit before they headed to the awards show.
"We get in the car, we about to go to the VMAs, and I'm like, 'Babe, you got that bottle of Hennessy upstairs, like you a superstar, you need to get the Henny, we need to be on the red carpet taking shots of Henny ... You know, you like the biggest thing in the whole world,'" Rose, 42, recalled telling her ex.
Rose and West, 49, dated from 2008 to 2010. Looking back on their relationship, the model explained that she saw it as her role to encourage and support her partner. However, she acknowledged that her attempt to hype him up "kinda backfired."
Kanye West's Taylor Swift Interruption Remains Unforgettable
West's actions at the 2009 VMAs became one of the most talked-about moments in awards show history. During Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video, the rapper walked onto the stage after her win over Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)."
"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!" West yelled on stage as Swift, now 36, stood in confusion.
Rose also remembered her reaction as the moment unfolded.
"All of a sudden, I'm just sitting there, and he's on stage, and I'm like, 'Oh s---, I was not expecting that,'" Rose spilled about the shocking moment.
While alcohol was part of the story, Rose suggested it wasn't the only explanation for West's behavior. She also pointed to his personality as a factor in what happened that night.
"Do I agree with how he did it? No. But was he right? Yes," she explained. "That's how I feel."