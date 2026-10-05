Amber Rose Flaunts Her Curves in String Bikini: Photos

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Amber Rose is flaunting that body! The model showed off her curves in a bright blue string bikini in a recent Instagram post, posing outdoors under the sunshine. She completed the look with a cream cowboy hat featuring a red-and-blue band. Rose then wore her blonde hair straight and loose, letting her tattoos take center stage as she posed on a cushioned outdoor lounge chair. In one photo, she stretched out across the seat, while another showed her sitting upright and looking directly into the camera.

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Source: @AMBERROSE/INSTAGRAM Amber Rose showed off her curves in a bright blue string bikini.

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Rose also gave a shout-out to @stephaniem.marie for her spray tan, adding a series of heart-eyes emojis to the post. She later shared a video showing off her figure in the same barely there G-string bikini, giving fans another look at her sunny-day ensemble. “I’ll be 43 this month omg #libraseason 🥰,” she wrote in the caption.

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Rose's Bikini Photos Got Fans Talking

Source: @AMBERROSE/INSTAGRAM The model shared photos and a video of herself posing outdoors while celebrating her upcoming 43rd birthday.

Rose's latest post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom headed to the comments section to compliment her appearance. “Still looking 23 ❤️,” one person wrote. Another added, “The BADDEST 😍😍😍.” “43 where !? 😍😍😍,” a third asked. “Sheesh🔥🔥,” a fourth gushed. The post comes months after Rose opened up about her past relationship with Kanye West and the night he interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

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Rose Recalled Hyping Up West Before the VMAs

Source: MEGA Amber Rose and Kanye West dated from 2008 to 2010.

During a May 5 appearance on the “Ball in the Family Podcast With Lonzo & Gelo Ball,” Rose recalled encouraging West to get into the party spirit before they headed to the awards show. "We get in the car, we about to go to the VMAs, and I'm like, 'Babe, you got that bottle of Hennessy upstairs, like you a superstar, you need to get the Henny, we need to be on the red carpet taking shots of Henny ... You know, you like the biggest thing in the whole world,'" Rose, 42, recalled telling her ex. Rose and West, 49, dated from 2008 to 2010. Looking back on their relationship, the model explained that she saw it as her role to encourage and support her partner. However, she acknowledged that her attempt to hype him up "kinda backfired."

Kanye West's Taylor Swift Interruption Remains Unforgettable

Source: MTV Amber Rose previously recalled encouraging her ex Kanye West before the 2009 VMAs, where he interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech.