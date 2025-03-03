Amber Rose Shocks Fans With Completely Unrecognizable Appearance in New Photos: 'Looks Like a Mix of Kourtney Kardashian and Christina Aguilera'
Amber Rose left everyone speechless when she hit the red carpet for Darren Dzienciol's Oscar Eve Party 2025.
The model was unrecognizable at the Saturday, March 1, event, where she ditched her signature buzz cut and opted for a waist-length platinum blonde hairstyle.
The star — whose famous forehead tattoo was still visible — also wore heavy eye and lip makeup.
Rose, 41, donned a head-turning black and white striped dress that featured a cone bra-like design at the chest with a swirly pattern. She paired the long-sleeved, low-cut frock with huge silver hoop earrings, black pointed-toe heels and a small black heart-shaped purse.
Rose's new appearance left fans divided after she posted a few photos from the night on Instagram.
"You look like a mix of Kourtney Kardashian and Christina Aguilera!" one person penned in the comments section of the upload, while another admitted, "Couldn’t even recognise [sic] you."
"I thought this was a Kardashian," a third person wrote.
Some loved the fresh look, with one Instagram follower writing, "Beautiful amber😍❤️❤️❤️," and another declaring, "That dress ATE🔥 no crumbs🤭."
While the star became known for skin-baring outfits, she insisted that style came from ex Kanye West pressuring her to wear certain attire when they were together.
"I am conservative actually. I have always been conservative since I was young," she insisted to Bethenny Frankel on the Bravo alum's "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" podcast, claiming the rapper made her into "this s--pot type of girl."
"That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye. And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very s---," Rose continued of West, 47, whom she began dating in 2008.
After they split in 2010, she felt people still "wanted" her to have the same kind of vibe.
"I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand,’" spilled the mom-of-two, who shares one son with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and one with ex Alexander "A.E." Edwards. "And I'm like, ‘Ugh, I'm so not her.’ Like, I'm so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her. And they're like, ‘Well I guess you don't want to do it then.’"
In another interview, she hit back at claims that she used the dad-of-four and his bank account to become famous.
"I did it, by myself. I did the groundwork," she noted. "I got my own money."