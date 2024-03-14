Amber Rose Denies Using Ex Kanye West for Fame and Fortune: 'I Did the Groundwork'

"Let’s be very clear — why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him," she confessed, noting she approves of the romance. "Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son."

The internet personality, who also has a son with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, noted that all she wants is for Edwards, 36, to be a good dad and help their tot get "through private school."

"Just be a present father," emphasized Rose. "I don’t care if it’s her, or a dog, or a dolphin or a f------- rat. I don’t care who you are f------, I’m not that type of baby momma. That’s not who I’ll ever be."