Amber Rose Denies Using Ex Kanye West for Fame and Fortune: 'I Did the Groundwork'
Amber Rose is shutting down speculation that she used ex-boyfriend Kanye West for fame and fortune.
While on the latest episode of The Jason Lee Show, the mother-of-two insisted she created her own success, revealing she had "no money at all" when she and the rapper split after two years of dating.
"When I left I had no money. I had absolutely nothing. I had a passport," she explained.
Rose, 40, pointed out that if she had anyone to credit for becoming famous, it would be Nicki Minaj. The model explained that she begged her "sis" to tweet that Rose also had a social media account so she could gain a new legion of fans.
The "Starships" crooner obliged, and within 24 hours, Rose had "350,000 followers."
Now that Rose had more eyes on her than ever, she started booking appearances "on the chitlin circuit," with some of her fees reaching as high as $2,500.
"But I did it, by myself. I did the groundwork," she noted. "I got my own money."
Rose mentioned a few of her other exes during the chat as well, including baby daddy Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is now dating Cher despite a 40-year age gap.
"I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there," she explained, referring to their 4-year-old, Slash.
"Let’s be very clear — why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him," she confessed, noting she approves of the romance. "Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son."
The internet personality, who also has a son with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, noted that all she wants is for Edwards, 36, to be a good dad and help their tot get "through private school."
"Just be a present father," emphasized Rose. "I don’t care if it’s her, or a dog, or a dolphin or a f------- rat. I don’t care who you are f------, I’m not that type of baby momma. That’s not who I’ll ever be."
Rose is currently single and declared in another interview that she has no desire to date.
"I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids," she said. "I don't want to have s--. ...No, ew. I'm fine with being by myself too. ... I'm very happy to not share my bed with anyone."