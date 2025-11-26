NEWS Donald Trump Superfan Amber Rose Looks Almost Unrecognizable as She Shows Off MAGA Hat in Plane Selfie Source: mega Amber Rose wore a MAGA hat aboard a flight recently. Allie Fasanella Nov. 26 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Amber Rose continues to show love for Donald Trump and MAGA. Posting a new selfie to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 25, the model and television personality looked virtually unrecognizable as she sported a bright red "Make America Great Again" hat, perched atop a platinum blonde wig. Snapping the pic aboard a plane, she also boasted long fake eyelashes and a puckered pout.

Amber Rose Defended the President

Source: @amberrose/instagram Amber Rose proudly wore a MAGA hat in a new selfie.

The mother-of-two, who is known for her relationships with rappers Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa, has become a vocal supporter of President Trump in recent years. In August, Rose, 42, defended Trump's controversial decision to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., to take on crime. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she called out white liberals for not caring about Black people, claiming, "Most of the violent crimes in D.C. are in black neighborhoods. What about the mothers, auntie’s, grandmom’s [sic] and the children that just wanna feel safe walking outside??? Why do they want the good people of D.C. living in violence? Racists much?"

Why Amber Rose Supports Donald Trump

Source: mega Amber Rose spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July 2024.

Rose hit the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July 2024 to speak about her political conversion and why she started to support Trump. She explained in her speech how her father told her to research the former real estate mogul's policies. "The left told me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the other side, the people who support him,” she said. “When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth. American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier and stronger."

Amber Rose Slammed the 'Woke Left'

Source: mega Amber Rose talked about being 'canceled' in an interview with 'Maxim,' published on January 28.

Following Trump's inauguration in January, Maxim published an interview with Rose in which she spoke about being "canceled." "During the election, I was ‘canceled,'" she told the magazine. “Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better." Rose also declared that people need to start having “difficult conversations to bring us all back to a better place," but claimed, “unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology."

Source: mega Amber Rose claimed she doesn't 'give a f---' about being canceled.