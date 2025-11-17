or
Topless Amelia Hamlin Poses in Nothing But Skinny Jeans: Photo

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin
Source: MEGA/@ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin went topless in a scandalous new Frame jeans campaign.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Amelia Hamlin bared it all in a near-naked snapshot.

The model, 24, posed topless, donning nothing but a tight pair of blue jeans, on Sunday, November 16.

The sultry photo was a part of a shoot for Hamlin’s new, limited-edition Frame collection.

Image of Amelia Gray Hamlin released a jeans collection with Frame.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin released a jeans collection with Frame.

She sat on her heels, wrapping her arms around her chest, as she stared down the camera. The star wore her hair stick-straight yet slightly disheveled.

In an interview surrounding her clothing drop, Hamlin admitted that her famous parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, inspired her love of denim.

“My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet,” she revealed. “Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass.”

Image of Amelia Gray Hamlin frequently goes topless online.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin frequently goes topless online.

Amelia’s favorite pair of jeans are a combination of comfort and versatility.

“I'm looking for a lot. I'm looking for comfort. I'm looking for duality. I'm looking for elevation. I'm looking for a pair of jeans I can wear to a rave, but also to an interview at Vogue,” she articulated.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Daughter Amelia Hamlin's New Jeans Collection

Image of Amelia Gray Hamlin is Lisa Rinna's daughter.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin is Lisa Rinna's daughter.

Interview Magazine shared a screenshot of a text between Amelia and Lisa, who was listed in her daughter's contacts as “mom” with two siren emojis.

“Wow, they sent me everything from your frame collection. It's so good Amelia the fabrication is fantastic and I love the belt,” the actress wrote. “I love the jeans. I love the Coates an amazing job!!!!!!!”

“YAYYY I spoke about how all your clothes inspired my collection,” the 24-year-old replied.

“I could see it, especially with the belt!!!!!!! I love it so proud of you Amelia Gray X Frame I mean!” Lisa gushed.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Drops Jeans Partnership With Frame

Image of Amelia Gray Hamlin is inspired by mom Lisa Rinna's style.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin is inspired by mom Lisa Rinna's style.

On November 15, Amelia announced her Frame collection with an Instagram photo of herself lying on the floor, exposing her midriff in a black crop top and low-rise black jeans.

“OUT NOW... my collection for @frame.. hope u like it <3 my whole heart n soul are in this collection. Thank you for letting me design this!!!! That was so fun!! Can't wait to see it on UUUUUU,” she captioned the social media share.

In a separate collab post with Frame, the television personality stunned in a cropped white top, blue jeans and an oversized fur coat.

“Yayayya,” she excitedly commented.

