Amelia Gray Hamlin Poses Topless in Shocking Near-Naked Selfie: Photo

Amelia Gray Hamlin stopped for a selfie before getting dressed. The model, 24, was completely topless, covering her nipples with a pink bow emoji, in a Sunday, November 9, Instagram Story. She posed over her shoulder in the mirror, donning a tiny striped thong and low-rise gray sweatpants.

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin nearly exposed her chest in a racy selfie.

Hamlin appeared to be in the middle of getting her hair done, as a hand from off-camera prepared to hairspray her updo. Pictured behind her was a mannequin head and rack of clothing, which included a gray hoodie and long, pale pink garment. "I [heart] LA," she captioned the social media share, tagging hairstylist Jake Gallagher.

Amelia Gray Hamlin's Other Recent Racy Photos

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin recently posed topless.

This is not the first time the star has posed topless. On November 8, she once again ditched her clothing, solely wearing brown trousers and high boots, as she stood semi-nude on a rooftop. Hamlin mugged for the camera while she held a cigarette, with her long, straight black hair covering her chest. In the same photo shoot for The Travel Almanac, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter flaunted her long legs on a bed as she flashed her cleavage in a trench coat. In one balcony shot, she took the coat off, holding it in front of her body while modeling completely naked.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Accused of Having Eating Disorder

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin previously had anorexia.

Over the summer, Amelia was criticized for looking too thin, with some accusing of having an eating disorder. "Girl these photos are not cute. You got some issues you need to address. Not hating but clearly there is a problem here," one fan wrote on her vacation photo dump in August. "Eating disorder. Get help," another urged her. She later defended herself in an Instagram Story, claiming she "live[s] to eat" while munching on a panini. "Never have l ever supported anorexia and or did I mean to ever make anyone feel that way," Amelia expressed. "My journey and goal on this earth is to inspire and spread love. At a young age I came out about struggling in the past-have worked very hard to heal. And I have."

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin frequently flaunts her figure on social media.