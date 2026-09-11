Amelia Quest Insists Her 'Girls' Are Real Amid Fan Speculation: 'Why Would I Lie About That?'

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Amelia Quest set the record straight about her chest size after fans questioned whether her curves were real. "To everybody questioning, yes the girls are real. Why would I ever lie to you about that?," Quest captioned a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 10, adding the hashtags: #elizabetholsen and #nathanfielder.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ameliaquest/Instagram Amelia Quest addressed plastic surgery speculation in a new video.

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Amelia Quest Addressed Plastic Surgery Speculation

Source: @ameliaquest/Instagram Amelia Quest addressed plastic surgery speculation with a spoof of the recently released documentary trailer featuring Elizabeth Holmes.

In the video, Quest appeared to spoof the recently released documentary trailer for You Can See Everything featuring Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and filmmaker Nathan Fielder. "Me when asked: 'Are they real?'" she said in a written overlay, mimicking the convicted fraudster's wide-eyed appearance and lip-syncing along to the words, "There's no reason for me to do that."

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Fans Reacted to Amelia Quest's Video

Source: @ameliaquest/Instagram Amelia Quest's fans rushed to the comments section to support her.

Fans couldn't help but laugh at the clip, flooding the comments section with reactions. "So funny! What a dumb question, though; any man who has seen a b--- would know that those are real 😍," one user wrote, while a second said, "Well, I'll never question it. And I'll back you up if u need it!👏👏👏." "Really beautiful. Really amazing. Just incredible. That’s you, Amelia. 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍," a third added.

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Amelia Quest Quit Her Job Ahead of Meeting Online Fling

Source: @ameliaquest/Instagram Amelia Quest quit her job as a sushi chef before hitting the road to North Carolina to meet a man she connected with online.

Quest made headlines earlier this week after revealing she quit her job to drive 10 hours to meet a man she met on a dating app. "He was a crazy-looking man, and the only reason I matched with him was that I was interested in the fact that he had been living in a bus and I wanted to pick his brain about the process," she exclusively told OK! on Tuesday, September 8, explaining that he claimed to have spent 13 years living on a bus. The influencer said that she recently received a $30,000 settlement check after slipping and falling at Publix market and intended to use it to start her own business to "manage social media accounts for companies or influencers." She planned to continue working as a sushi chef until she built her clientele. After connecting with her Tinder date online, Quest scrapped her original idea and immediately left her day job, believing it would be an opportunity to combine her "interest in van life" with her blossoming social media career.

Amelia Quest's Date Was '100 Percent' a 'Homeless Man'

Source: @ameliaquest/Instagram Amelia Quest admitted she ignored concerns about her Tinder date.