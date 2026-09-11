Amelia Quest Insists Her 'Girls' Are Real Amid Fan Speculation: 'Why Would I Lie About That?'
Sept. 11 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
Amelia Quest set the record straight about her chest size after fans questioned whether her curves were real.
"To everybody questioning, yes the girls are real. Why would I ever lie to you about that?," Quest captioned a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 10, adding the hashtags: #elizabetholsen and #nathanfielder.
Amelia Quest Addressed Plastic Surgery Speculation
In the video, Quest appeared to spoof the recently released documentary trailer for You Can See Everything featuring Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and filmmaker Nathan Fielder.
"Me when asked: 'Are they real?'" she said in a written overlay, mimicking the convicted fraudster's wide-eyed appearance and lip-syncing along to the words, "There's no reason for me to do that."
Fans Reacted to Amelia Quest's Video
Fans couldn't help but laugh at the clip, flooding the comments section with reactions.
"So funny! What a dumb question, though; any man who has seen a b--- would know that those are real 😍," one user wrote, while a second said, "Well, I'll never question it. And I'll back you up if u need it!👏👏👏."
"Really beautiful. Really amazing. Just incredible. That’s you, Amelia. 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍," a third added.
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Amelia Quest Quit Her Job Ahead of Meeting Online Fling
Quest made headlines earlier this week after revealing she quit her job to drive 10 hours to meet a man she met on a dating app.
"He was a crazy-looking man, and the only reason I matched with him was that I was interested in the fact that he had been living in a bus and I wanted to pick his brain about the process," she exclusively told OK! on Tuesday, September 8, explaining that he claimed to have spent 13 years living on a bus.
The influencer said that she recently received a $30,000 settlement check after slipping and falling at Publix market and intended to use it to start her own business to "manage social media accounts for companies or influencers." She planned to continue working as a sushi chef until she built her clientele.
After connecting with her Tinder date online, Quest scrapped her original idea and immediately left her day job, believing it would be an opportunity to combine her "interest in van life" with her blossoming social media career.
Amelia Quest's Date Was '100 Percent' a 'Homeless Man'
Despite not having secured any clients for her business and concerns over her safety, she drove over 10 hours to meet him in North Carolina.
"I started filming from the gas station in Florida and recorded bits of my travels during the ten-or-so-hour journey," she recalled. "Most people were saying, 'Don't meet a man who lives in a bus - he's homeless.' I was like, 'Guys, you only live once. If this is how I die, at least you get to watch it.'"
Upon arriving, Quest said she found out that her date was "100 percent" a "homeless man living in a not-converted bus." The red flags continued when he asked her to meet him at a nearby trail, but he only wanted to take her car.
"As soon as I saw these red flags and was pretty sure that I was either going to be r----, murdered, or have my car stolen, I told him, 'It's an hour before it gets dark. I don't feel comfortable doing any of this,'" she detailed. "He started getting incredibly mad at me and trying to belittle me, telling me that I didn't pass the test and that I wasn't going to be able to work with him," she explained. "He proved exactly what the internet was saying - that I was going to be murdered by him."