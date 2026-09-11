Body Language Expert Says Elizabeth Holmes' 'Disturbing' Documentary Trailer 'Makes Her Look Like a Psychopath' in Eerie Exchange with Nathan Fielder
Sept. 11 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
Body language and behavior analysts are calling the newly released documentary trailer featuring Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes "disturbing," with one expert stating that her intense demeanor makes her look like a "psychopath.”
The trailer is for a highly anticipated A24 documentary titled You Can See Everything, directed and produced by Emmy-nominated comedian and filmmaker Nathan Fielder.
Fielder was granted exclusive, unprecedented access to Holmes just weeks before she surrendered to federal prison to serve her sentence for massive corporate fraud.
Elizabeth Holmes' Intense Stare Draws Scrutiny
Behavior and body language experts have dissected the agonizingly close interaction between Holmes and Fielder in the teaser, highlighting several unsettling markers.
Behavior analyst Scott Rouse noted on NewsNation that Holmes maintains an unflinching, wide-eyed "eye lock" on Fielder. He added that given her history and her unnatural presentation in the footage, it looks like "we're dealing with a psychopath."
He explained that she displays a classic psychopathic stare, showing no social discomfort with unblinking, continuous eye contact.
Elizabeth Holmes' Expression Draws More Scrutiny
Body language expert Sean Johns agrees, saying, “I took a look at the video and what I can see is she holds eye contact for longer than usual, which is classic for someone who's heard that liars don't hold contact and is trying to look like they are not lying.”
Other behavioral breakdowns point out a "dissociative gaze"— where the upper eyelids are pulled back rigidly due to emotional disconnection or heavy overstimulation — combined with a forced smile, creating an expression reminiscent of the Joker.
“Overall, her face is showing little emotion, and the little emotion it's showing is small flickers of surprise and elements of deceit; perhaps the surprise is that the male character is falling for a lie,” Johns said.
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Elizabeth Holmes' Proximity Raises Questions
Human behavior expert Maryann Karinch noted that Holmes' facial muscles look tightly "screwed-down," showing a hyper-controlled effort to regulate her outward affect so no genuine emotion slips through.
The interview's physical proximity adds to the creepiness.
Although they are not a couple, Holmes sits intensely close to Fielder, a tactic analysts say is an aggressive attempt to over-engage, control the environment, and convince him of her innocence.
Elizabeth Holmes' Reputation Faces Hurdles
As Holmes looks to rebrand herself, experts say her efforts may face an uphill battle.
“This documentary may allow Holmes to show the public another side of herself, but whether that translates into greater public sympathy is a very different question,” said Ariana Lovell, Director of PR at Trifecta Media Group. “Reputation rebuilding is rarely accomplished through visibility alone. It typically requires accountability, demonstrated change, and time.”
The film, which runs nearly three hours long, has generated instant Oscar buzz and is set for a theatrical release on October 16 following a surprise premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. It has been described as disturbing and unsettling due to its unprecedented, close-up access to the disgraced Theranos founder right before she entered prison.