Adult Star Amelia Quest Reveals Nude Leak Left Her 'Devastated' Before 6-Figure Career: 'I'm Gonna Take Back My Power'

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Online content creator Amelia Quest has revealed how a nude photo leak left her feeling "devastated" before she built a six-figure OnlyF--- career. The creator said she eventually returned to the internet to reclaim her power after taking six months away from social media.

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TikTok Livestreams Turned Into a Lucrative Business

Source: AMELIA QUEST Amelia Quest said she once earned $1,700 during a 90-minute TikTok livestream.

Quest never intended to pursue adult content, explaining that her online career began with boredom during workouts at her local gym. "My trainer was telling me that I needed to walk, and I was so bored with it," she recalled exclusively to OK!. "So I started livestreaming, and people were like, 'Why are you wearing so many clothes? Aren't you hot?' And it just naturally turned into, 'I'm not gonna take off my jacket unless you guys pay me to do it.'" The streams quickly became profitable. "I think the most I made was probably around $1,700, which, for an hour and a half of me walking on a treadmill on TikTok Live - not gifts or anything like that, but people sending money directly to my Cash App and Venmo - I thought that was pretty good," the performer shared. She eventually began hosting regular broadcasts from home, where viewers paid to watch her switch between outfits. "It evolved into people tuning in to watch my livestream every single day, because I was probably doing it five days a week," Quest said. "Then it was so lucrative. Instead of just doing the treadmill livestreams, I would do them at home." "It was like a 'Barbie doll' kind of livestream. I'd just be hanging out at my house. I'd have a clothing rack behind me with different outfits, and people could pay for me to change outfits," she added.

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TikTok Ban Coincided With Nude Photo Leak

Source: AMELIA QUEST Amelia Quest lost her TikTok account after a livestream stunt at a Korean barbecue restaurant.

Quest's online success came to an abrupt halt while she was broadcasting from a Korean barbecue restaurant. She said TikTok first suspended her livestream privileges after she placed a yogurt shot between her b------ and attempted to drink it on camera. "The shot got me banned off of livestream and then within 24 hours banned off of TikTok," she explained. That same day, Quest discovered a Reddit fan page featuring intimate images she had privately shared between the ages of 19 and 21. "I went from having this great income that I was making off of TikTok to losing that all and, within maybe an hour or two, finding out that not only did I just lose that source of income, but men are making money off my t--- on Reddit. I was like, 'What the f---?'" Quest expressed. The online entertainer went on: "I got Reddit to take the photos down, and people in the comments were like, 'Oh, just send me a message. I have them. I'll send them to you,'" she said. "I don't even know if all of them were making money off of it. I think it was just gooners helping each other goon." "I was devastated. I was crying. I was very depressed. I felt incredibly alone, defeated, and violated," she continued. "I was just thinking, whoever sent it in, didn't you already get enough from me? Why did you feel like you had to hurt me?"

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Six Months Away From Social Media

Source: AMELIA QUEST Amelia Quest stepped away from social media for six months following the nude photo leak.

Following the ordeal, Quest withdrew from the internet and began working as a barista. "It took me like six months of being depressed and upset about what had happened before it even became an option to me that I was going to do OnlyF---," she explained. "It wasn't even just like, 'Oh man, this s----- thing happened. Let me immediately jump on OnlyF--- - I'm gonna make money off this.' It was devastating for a long time before I saw the silver lining," Quest said. Quest eventually reconsidered her future after spending time around a swingers group in Orlando, Fla. "I think enough people hyped me up that it gave me the confidence to feel like I could do it, and then also the kind of vengeance of being like, 'I'm gonna take back my power. If they're gonna make money off me, I'm gonna make money off me,'" she shared.

Amelia Quest Reclaims Her Image

Source: AMELIA QUEST Amelia Quest has since built a six-figure business.