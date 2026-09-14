Amelia Quest Earns Millions of Views on OnlyFans Without Taking Off Her T-Shirt: 'It's My Biggest Type of Content'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Amelia Quest has found an unconventional way to cash in on OnlyFans, and it involves dozens of oversized T-shirts and a swimming pool.
The 26-year-old adult star revealed the routine behind some of her most-viewed content, which has reportedly racked up 50 million views.
Amelia Quest's Pool Routine
The Florida-based creator has made pool-dipping videos a signature part of her OnlyFans page, with each clip featuring her wearing bikini bottoms and an oversized T-shirt before stepping into the water.
Quest slowly lowers herself into the pool until she is neck-deep while maintaining eye contact with the camera.
She then climbs back out, with the wet T-shirt offering a glimpse of her body underneath.
"One of my biggest types of content at the moment is my daily pool-dipping videos," she told Metro.
"I own around 100 2XL T-shirts, and every time I rent a space, I make sure it has a pool," Quest added. "My goal is to dip in every single shirt at least once."
Amelia Quest Can Go Through 40 Shirts In One Day
Quest can spend the first two hours of her day filming videos, drying herself off, and changing into another shirt before starting the process again.
"I start Friday with another round of pool-dipping videos before everyone arrives. I normally manage somewhere between 25 and 40 shirts before the repetition makes me feel like I'm going insane," she shared.
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Amelia Quest Creates More Content At Rental Homes
The pool isn't the only thing Quest looks for when booking a rental property.
She uses the spaces as temporary filming locations for different types of content, allowing her to record multiple videos during the same stay.
Among the other material she creates are "topless content" and livestreams where she ranks her customers.
Amelia Quest Addresses Questions About Her Curves
Quest has also pushed back on questions about whether her famous curves are natural.
The OnlyFans creator recently addressed the speculation in a cheeky Instagram video shared on September 10.
"To everybody questioning, yes, the girls are real. Why would I ever lie to you about that?" Quest captioned the post, adding the hashtags #elizabetholsen and #nathanfielder.
In the clip, Quest appeared to parody the trailer for You Can See Everything, the documentary featuring Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and filmmaker Nathan Fielder.
"Me when asked: 'Are they real?'" she wrote over the video before mimicking Holmes' wide-eyed expression and lip-syncing, "There's no reason for me to do that."