Amelia Quest Earns Millions of Views on OnlyFans Without Taking Off Her T-Shirt: 'It's My Biggest Type of Content'

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Amelia Quest has found an unconventional way to cash in on OnlyFans, and it involves dozens of oversized T-shirts and a swimming pool. The 26-year-old adult star revealed the routine behind some of her most-viewed content, which has reportedly racked up 50 million views.

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Amelia Quest's Pool Routine

Source: @AMELIAQUEST/INSTAGRAM The OnlyFans creator revealed the routine behind her most-viewed videos.

The Florida-based creator has made pool-dipping videos a signature part of her OnlyFans page, with each clip featuring her wearing bikini bottoms and an oversized T-shirt before stepping into the water. Quest slowly lowers herself into the pool until she is neck-deep while maintaining eye contact with the camera. She then climbs back out, with the wet T-shirt offering a glimpse of her body underneath. "One of my biggest types of content at the moment is my daily pool-dipping videos," she told Metro. "I own around 100 2XL T-shirts, and every time I rent a space, I make sure it has a pool," Quest added. "My goal is to dip in every single shirt at least once."

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Amelia Quest Can Go Through 40 Shirts In One Day

Source: @AMELIAQUEST/INSTAGRAM Amelia Quest can go through dozens of oversized T-shirts during a single filming session.

Quest can spend the first two hours of her day filming videos, drying herself off, and changing into another shirt before starting the process again. "I start Friday with another round of pool-dipping videos before everyone arrives. I normally manage somewhere between 25 and 40 shirts before the repetition makes me feel like I'm going insane," she shared.

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Amelia Quest Creates More Content At Rental Homes

Source: @AMELIAQUEST/INSTAGRAM Amelia Quest also films other types of videos at rental properties.

The pool isn't the only thing Quest looks for when booking a rental property. She uses the spaces as temporary filming locations for different types of content, allowing her to record multiple videos during the same stay. Among the other material she creates are "topless content" and livestreams where she ranks her customers.

Amelia Quest Addresses Questions About Her Curves

Source: @AMELIAQUEST/INSTAGRAM Amelia Quest recently addressed speculation surrounding whether her famous curves are real.